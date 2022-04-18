The CSW Charitable Fund continues to invest in the Cumberland County Schools, with $14,500 in grants awarded in January 2022.
The Charitable Fund awards grants to support classrooms, clubs and teams in the local school system, funded through the local nonprofit named in honor of Dr. David Campbell, Roy Stone and Dr. Buck Wood.
Wood presented the grants to the successful applicants. They were:
• Brown Elementary: Beta Club, $500
• Homestead Elementary: Physical Education Department, $400; Chess Club, $300
• Martin Elementary: Chess Club, $300; Special Education Department, $180
• North Cumberland Elementary: Physical Education Department, $300; Eighth Grade Year-End Trip, $653
• Pine View Elementary: Renaissance Literacy Initiative, $200; Varsity/JV Cross Country, $200; Grades 5-8 Band, $700; Parent-Teacher Organization, $330
• Pleasant Hill Elementary: Grades 7-8 Book Clubs, $500
• South Cumberland Elementary: Student Council, $500; Beta Club, $500
• Stone Elementary: Schoolwide Positive Behavior, $250; Band, $800; Cross Country, $300
• Cumberland County High School: Reading Club, $400; Countywide Middle School Golf, $400; Track and Field, $500; Jet Theatrix, $1,000; French Club, $150; School Counseling Department, $500; Jets Baseball, $500; Freshman Academy, $300; Schoolwide Positive Behavior, $400; Jets Boys Soccer, $500
• The Phoenix School: Small Animal Science, $700; Attendance Reward Program, $40; Student Council, $150; Media Center, $150
• Stone Memorial High School: Band, $1,500; Volleyball, $500; Audio Visual Club, $300; Beta Club, $300; FBLA, $200; Art Club, $300; Special Education Department, $300; Food Pantry, $700; CTE Student of the Month, $300; National History Day Club, $100
Wood said the requests for this grant cycle exceeded $23,000. He encouraged everyone to consider donating $5 a month to the fund to allow it to serve more school needs. Donations can be made through www.scwfound.org.
