Pauline "Polly" Buchanan, age 85, of Crossville, passed away on April 12, 2022. She was born on February 7, 1937, in Grassy Cove, TN, daughter of the late Litton Kemmer and Mary (Bristow) Kemmer. She is survived by her Daughters, Sandra McHone (Charles) of Ooltewah, TN and Nancy Buchanan of …