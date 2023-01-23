Authorities say investigation into circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash that left two persons injured — one seriously— is ongoing with charges pending.
The wreck took place at the red light of the busy intersection Saturday around 12:50 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report issued by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Injured in the crash was Alexandra Bilyeu, 23, Kerwin Williams, 44, and Jerry Marcum, 65, all of Cumberland County.
The extent of their injuries are not known but at least one of the victims was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center.
According to the THP report, Bilyeu was driving a 2013 Honda Civic south approaching the intersection on Hwy. 70 N. Williams and Justin Roberts, 23, also of Cumberland County were passengers in the Civic. Roberts was not injured in the crash.
Marcum was traveling north on West Ave. in a 2007 Toyota Avalon and was stopped at the red light, waiting to turn onto Sparta Hwy.
The report states that the Honda Civic “ran the red light and struck” the Toyota as it attempted the left turn. The Honda then traveled off the roadway and came to rest against a light pole.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department participated in the investigation of the crash which was turned over to THP and that department’s Critical Incident Response Team.
Traffic was diverted around the crash and investigators remained on the scene for more than an hour.
The THP report states that charges against Bilyeu, Roberts and Williams are “pending outcome of the investigation.”
