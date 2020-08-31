Two men were critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Genesis Rd. Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol indicates that charges may be pending against the driver.
THP Trooper Chris Bennett identified the two men as the driver, Christopher Lee Gilmer, 35, Anderson, South Carolina, and passenger, Dwayne Carroll, 41, Deer Lodge. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 7300 block of Genesis Rd., south of the Obed Hideaway on an S curve on a downgrade section of the road.
Gilmer was driving a 2009 Chevrolet 1500 work truck belonging to a contractor north or toward Morgan County.
Trooper Chris Bennett wrote in his preliminary report that the truck’s driver, for unknown reasons, failed to negotiate a curve in a 45 mph zone and crossed the south lane, running off the left side of the road and into a sharp ditch line.
After traveling for some distance, the truck came back onto the roadway, crossed both lanes of traffic and ran off the road on the right side, traveling down a sharp embankment and crashing into at tree that impacted on the driver’s side door.
The pickup came to rest beside a private driveway.
Cumberland County firefighters responded to the scene and were able to quickly extricate the driver of the pickup. Firefighters drove the ambulances to Cumberland Medical Center so both ambulance personnel in the two units could treat the seriously injured men.
Both suffered major head and/or body trauma.
After being treated at CMC, they were both transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Their condition Monday was not known.
Assisting Trooper Bennett at the scene were Troopers Michael Morgan and Nick Neal. Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies assisted with traffic control.
