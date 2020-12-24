A Crossville area man has been arrested on drug charges and a charge of reckless driving in connection with a motorcycle crash in early November that left him and another cyclist seriously injured.
Gregory Thomas Horn, 47, 340 Wolf Creek Dr., was taken into custody at his home on Dec. 11 around 9:15 p.m. by Deputy Perrianna Evans who transported him to the Justice Center.
Charges of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving taken out by the Tennessee Highway Patrol were served.
Horn was placed under $13,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
The charges stem from a Nov. 5 crash between two motorcycles and a vehicle on Hwy. 70 N. in the 5300 block, according to Trooper Nick Neal’s report.
Other motorcycle drivers were identified as Greg Horn, 48, and Richard T. Hodgin, 26, both of the Crossville area. Driver of the car was identified as Henry Levelle, 73, of Pikeville.
According to Neal’s preliminary report, Hodgin was driving a 2006 Honda CBR south on Hwy. 70 N. when he attempted to pass a 2006 Kwak Z10 driven by Horn and Levelle’s 2016 Hyundai.
At some point, Hodgin decided he could not complete the passing maneuver because of northbound traffic and quickly turned back into the south lane of travel, crashing into Horn’s motorcycle and, sending it into a ditch on the left side of the road and into a ditch.
Hodgin’s motorcycle continued and struck the rear of a Levelle’s car and left the roadway on the right side, striking a tree.
Both motorcycle riders were airlifted from the Crossville Raceway facility to regional trauma centers. Levelle was not injured. Both have since been released from the hospital.
