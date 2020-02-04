Crossville Police and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies have made 13 arrests relating to possession of methamphetamine as the amount of meth use continues to rise across the area.
The flurry of drug activity in the community highlights findings from a recent Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report that detailed the number of instances involving meth spiked last year.
The following is a synopsis of arrests by local jurisdictions for methamphetamine since Jan. 17.
•MacKenzie Faith Cornell, 19, 69 Locust Grove Dr., Apt. 106, Jan. 17, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest stems from an investigation by K9 Deputy Ryan Ashburn, Cpl. Dustin Hensley and Deputy Ben Griffin investigating a complaint about drug trafficking.
Deputies seized a digital scale, clear plastic bags with residue, glass pipe with residue and a small package of meth. Also seized was a cellphone that contained evidence relating to the investigation. Co-defendants are Sherrill and Fox.
•Brian Allen Sherrill, 31, 6436 Hwy. 70 E., Jan. 17, a co-defendant with Cornell and Fox, charged with felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Michaela Diane Fox, 26, 38 Hodge Ave., Jan. 17, a co-defendant with Cornell and Sherrill, charged with felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brent Lee Hodge, 29, 459 Hwy. 68, Jan. 17/felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution and public intoxication. Hodge was taken into custody as he walked along Turner Rd. He complained about “the voices in his head” to Deputy Chance Dixon. Seized was a needle and what is believed to be a small bag of meth.
•Jamie Lynn Reynolds, 33, 250 W. First St., Monterey, of 151 Hasler Rd., Jan. 18/felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of heroin, simple possession of Gabapentin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sabrina Stephens is a co-defendant.
K9 Deputy Ryan Ashburn wrote in his report that he observed a vehicle turn into Mr. Zips off Peavine Rd. and then leave, traveling to the area of McDonald’s where the vehicle was stopped.
•Sabrina Ann Stevens, 57, 150 Bear Court Rd., Jan. 18/felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, simple possession of Gabapentin, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license.
•Jamie Lynn Reynolds is a co-defendant. Narrative is same as listed above.
•Chestnut Hill Rd., Jan. 21. Deputies received information about possible drug activity at a residence and traveled to the house, coming in contact with the resident. Seized were digital scales, plastic bags and glass pipes. No charges were filed at this time.
•Nika Danyelle Wightman, 24, 299 Cook Rd., Jan. 22/felony possession of methamphetamine. Crossville Police Ptl. Ethan Wilson wrote that officers were dispatched to a Sparta Hwy. address to investigate a report of drugs present and a woman at the address that had an outstanding warrant. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the driveway and inside was a bag containing 1.5 grams of meth. The wanted suspect was found inside the residence.
•Wightman appeared before Cumberland County General Sessions Court Special Judge Kevin Bryant Thursday and pleaded guilty to simple possession of meth and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail at 75 percent and then placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days.
•Troy Wayne Campbell, 47, 130 Vandever Rd., Jan. 23/felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a oxycodone, tampering with evidence and resisting a stop, halt or frisk. CPD Sptl. Joshua Mangas wrote that officers were dispatched to Underwood St. to check on the welfare of a woman. When they arrived the odor of marijuana greeted the officers, Mangas wrote, and the resulting search led to the seizure of 39 oxycodone pills and 6.9 grams of meth. The tampering charge stems from an attempt to flush pills poured in a commode.
•Timothy Joel Boles, 38, 65 Hayes Lane, Jan. 25/felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and driving on a suspended license. Sylina Erica Dominguez is a co-defendant. Deputy Kobe Cox wrote in his report that he stopped a Honda Civic that turned onto Al Goss Rd. from Potato Farm Rd. and the resulting search netted the above charges.
•Sylina Erica Dominguez, 33, 65 Hayes Rd., Jan. 25/felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession. Same narrative as above resulted in the charges.
•Dwayne Levon Smith, 44, 480 Daymon Circle, Jan. 26/felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputy Lucas Turner wrote in his report that he stopped a vehicle on Taylor’s Chapel Rd. for a violation and that a resulting search of the driver yielded digital scales, a used syringe, clear plastic bags and a substance identified as meth.
•Jackie Marie Hager, 32, 462 Webb Ave., No. 7, Jan. 28/felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of oxycodone, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served a probation violation warrant. K9 Deputy Ryan Ashburn wrote that he and other officers traveled to the residence to serve a probation violation warrant. Hager allegedly answered the door and then slammed it shut, locking it with a dead-bolt lock.
Officers forced open the door and took Hager into custody. In a bedroom deputies found marijuana, meth, several pills and digital scales.
Hager appeared in General Sessions Court on Thursday and total bond was set at $7.500. She was appointed representation from the Public Defender’s Office and her cases were continued to Feb. 20.
The press release, the TBI issued the following statements:
“Drug addiction continues to be a major issue in Tennessee, and I believe this sharp increase in methamphetamine has a connection to our state’s ongoing opioid epidemic,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Drug abusers often flow from depressants to stimulants and back again. As more people struggle with opioid addiction many of them will – with time – seek out stimulants like methamphetamine. Unfortunately, those who run drug operations, often based outside the United States, know there’s an increased demand here. Alongside our local, state, and federal partners, we’ll keep doing what we can to dismantle these operations, but we’d also urge anyone struggling with drug problems to get help before addiction costs you your life.
“TBI’s crime laboratories in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville received a total of 9,795 submissions of marijuana in 2019, compared to 10,652 in 2018. Historically, the TBI analyzes approximately 10,000 submissions identified as marijuana every year.
“Comparatively, methamphetamine has continued to trend significantly upward in recent years, increasing from 3,748 submissions in 2015 to 12,072 in 2019. That has occurred, however, at the same time the state has seen a sharp decline in the number of meth labs over the past decade, indicating an influx in imported methamphetamine.”
