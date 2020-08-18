Students at Pleasant Hill Elementary will get ongoing lessons in Love in a Big World, a character education program that focuses on a student’s social and emotional learning.
“We want Pleasant Hill school to be a microcosm of what we want the world to be,” said Principal Tammy Knipp. “With everything that’s happening nationally, this can’t be more timely.”
Founder Tamara Fyke developed the program in 1996 after working in Nashville schools and hearing from her students that they saw no reason to worry about how they behaved or what they did — because they didn’t believe they had a future to be concerned about.
“I wanted to do everything I can to let them know they have a future, they have hope, and choices do matter,” she told the Pleasant Hill faculty during a training session Aug. 6.
Love in a Big World isn’t about a program or a collection of lessons, she said.
“These are tools for the caring adults in their lives,” Fyke said.
The tools help educators and others connect with youth and build healthy relationships that can change lives.
One of those tools is understanding trauma and how it impacts students ability to feel safe and to learn. She reviewed information on Adverse Childhood Experiences, such as neglect or abuse in the home, divorce or the death of a parent, or other traumatic events that can impact the rest of a child’s life.
Research points to an increased risk of negative outcomes in adulthood for children who have experienced these childhood traumas.
As Knipp introduced Fyke to the faculty, she touched on one of the most important points for the upcoming school year — safety.
“We want to protect the nest and make this a safe, secure environment,” she told the teachers.
And helping students develop positive character and building empathy for others is a key part of that task.
“We talk about being respectful, responsible and accountable,” Knipp said. “It’s not all about ‘me,’ it’s about the nest.”
The school had planned to kick off the new program last year. Guidance Counselor Laura Kidwell said she had been seeking a new character education curriculum.
“We want our students to understand that — even if we don’t agree — that differences are good, that debate is good. But we have to be flexible, have empathy and respect differences,” Kidwell said.
Programs are costly, but the school received help from the Wharton Association. School liaison Pat Robbennolt and association president Vivian Adzuko contacted Kidwell and asked if they had a need. She knew just what she wanted.
“We are so thankful for our community partnerships,” Knipp said.
Last fall, teachers in kindergarten-fourth grade began studying the materials. There are six models with four lessons each. These lessons can be integrated with other parts of the curriculum, such as reading and language arts or music.
The curriculum was used in January and February, with good response from teachers, Kidwell said. Plans had been to have Fyke visit the school last winter, but schedules and then the early closure of schools prevented that.
The school was prepared to roll out the program schoolwide, and Fyke spoke during a teacher in-service on Aug. 6. All teachers were part of the training.
“We want kids to get the message every day from everyone in the building that honesty is important, that integrity is important,” said Kidwell.
Knipp added,” Even if someone is not involved directly in teaching the curriculum, we want everyone to know the expectations so that the adults are modeling that behavior for the students.”
The school plans to focus on one of the six modules each month beginning in September.
