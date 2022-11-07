The schedule for Friday’s basketball Panther Preview has been revised to accommodate everyone who would like to attend the second round of the state football playoffs.
The original schedule has been condensed, with each elementary school team playing a seven-minute game.
The event begins at 4 p.m. with a welcome and the playing of the National Anthem.
The schedule is:
4:15 p.m.: Stone vs North Cumberland girls
4:25 p.m.: Stone cheerleaders
4:30 p.m.: Stone vs North Cumberland boys
4:40 p.m.: North Cumberland cheerleaders
4:45 p.m.: Pine View vs Homestead girls
4:55 p.m.: Pine View cheerleaders
5 p.m.: Pine View vs Homestead boys
5:10 p.m.: Homestead cheerleaders
5:15 p.m.: SMHS Lady Panthers
5:30 p.m.: SMHS cheerleaders
5:35 p.m.: SMHS Panthers
5:50 p.m.: SMHS Dance Team
5:55 p.m.: Homestead vs Crab Orchard girls
6:05 p.m.: Crab Orchard cheerleaders
6:10 p.m.: Homestead vs Crab Orchard boys
6:20 p.m.: Group photo for all participants at center court
Basketball and cheer coaches should turn in a roster to the score table as soon as they arrive. The first team listed is the home team and will wear white.
Admission to the Panther Preview is $5 for adults. Students and children are admitted free.
Stone Memorial High School will host Red Bank High School with kick off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.