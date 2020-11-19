Planning is underway for the 2020 Crossville Christmas Parade.
“People need something to look forward to,” said Mason Fox, recreation program director for the city.
This year’s grand marshal will be the Abominable Snowman with a theme of “It’s an abominably awesome Christmas,” which Fox hopes will be fun for the public.
“We wanted to make people laugh a little,” he said.
The 2020 parade will have changes from years past, most notably the staging area and the parade route.
This year, parade participants will report to the old Ford dealership on Main St. Streets around the area will be closed.
The parade will go down Keyes St. before turning left on West Ave. It will follow West Ave. and turn left on Stanley St. It then turns left on Main St. and continues to Miller Ave. There, it turns left again on Livingston Rd. and returns to the old Ford Garage.
Participants can sign up now to take part in the annual parade. Applications are available at the Palace Theatre, Crossville Depot and Crossville Parks office on Industrial Dr. All applications should be returned to the Depot on Main St. by Dec. 9.
The parade offers categories for small businesses with less than 50 employees, large businesses, schools, religious organizations, vintage autos from 1975 or earlier, horses and animals, or nonprofit organizations. There will be winners in each category, with a $100 prize, and one grand prize winner with a $500 prize.
Entries must follow the parade theme and be 75% decorated, with the exception of vintage cars. The parade committee encourages groups to use their imagination on their float decorations, making use of wreaths and greenery, lights and festive music.
The annual Christmas parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
