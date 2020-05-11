Basic RGB

University of Tennessee AgResearch is releasing an updated field day schedule for 2020. In light of COVID-19 concerns and efforts to continue social distancing, all field days scheduled for June or July will be delayed or moved to a virtual format. 

Additionally, some field days after July will be delayed or offered online only.

“While it is unfortunate that many of our Research and Education Centers will have to delay or forego their traditional onsite field days, the health and safety of our employees and visitors is our top priority,” says Barry Sims, executive director of UT AgResearch and Education Centers. “However, we are still committed to sharing research and providing educational opportunities in 2020. The change in date or format will help us accomplish this while still maintaining our focus on health and safety.”

The updated schedule is posted below. More changes may be forthcoming. For the most up-to-date information on UT AgResearch field days, go to agresearch.tennessee.edu.

• Fruits of the Backyard

Virtual format

Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center website beginning June 9.

• Green Industry

Virtual format

Will be offered as a webinar on June 16.

• Tobacco, Beef & More

Onsite at Highland Rim AgResearch & Education Center, Springfield 

Rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

• Summer Celebration (now Fall Celebration)

Onsite at West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson

Rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.

• Milan No-Till

Virtual format

Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan website beginning July 23.

• UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival

Onsite at Forest Resources AgResearch & Education Center, Oak Ridge

Rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.

• Steak and Potatoes

Onsite at Plateau AgResearch & Education Center, Crossville

Tuesday, Aug. 4 (Possible alternative date of Thursday, Aug. 27. Check agresearch.tennessee.edu for updates.)

• Fall Gardeners’ Festival

Onsite at Plateau AgResearch & Education Center, Crossville

Tuesday, Aug. 25 (no change).

• Turf & Ornamental

Virtual series

Presentations offered as a digital learning series on the first Tuesday of the month from May through October. Access presentations at the TN Turf Tuesday website.

• Cotton Tour

Onsite at West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson

Wednesday, Sept. 2 (no change).

• Horse Management

Onsite at UTIA Brehm Animal Science Arena, Knoxville

Thursday, Sept. 10 (no change).

• Horse Management

Onsite at Middle Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Spring Hill

Tuesday, Sept. 15 (no change).

• Horse Management

West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson

Thursday, Sept. 17 (no change).

• Organic Crops Field Tour

Virtual format

Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center website by October 1, 2020.

• Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo

Onsite at AgResearch & Education Center at Greeneville

Thursday, Oct. 8 (no change).

• Woods and Wildlife

Onsite at Forest Resources AgResearch & Education Center, Oliver Springs

Thursday, Oct. 15 (no change).

• Beef Heifer Development School

Onsite at Middle Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Lewisburg

Thursday, Oct. 22.

Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu. 

  