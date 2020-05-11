University of Tennessee AgResearch is releasing an updated field day schedule for 2020. In light of COVID-19 concerns and efforts to continue social distancing, all field days scheduled for June or July will be delayed or moved to a virtual format.
Additionally, some field days after July will be delayed or offered online only.
“While it is unfortunate that many of our Research and Education Centers will have to delay or forego their traditional onsite field days, the health and safety of our employees and visitors is our top priority,” says Barry Sims, executive director of UT AgResearch and Education Centers. “However, we are still committed to sharing research and providing educational opportunities in 2020. The change in date or format will help us accomplish this while still maintaining our focus on health and safety.”
The updated schedule is posted below. More changes may be forthcoming. For the most up-to-date information on UT AgResearch field days, go to agresearch.tennessee.edu.
• Fruits of the Backyard
Virtual format
Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center website beginning June 9.
• Green Industry
Virtual format
Will be offered as a webinar on June 16.
• Tobacco, Beef & More
Onsite at Highland Rim AgResearch & Education Center, Springfield
Rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.
• Summer Celebration (now Fall Celebration)
Onsite at West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson
Rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.
• Milan No-Till
Virtual format
Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan website beginning July 23.
• UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival
Onsite at Forest Resources AgResearch & Education Center, Oak Ridge
Rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.
• Steak and Potatoes
Onsite at Plateau AgResearch & Education Center, Crossville
Tuesday, Aug. 4 (Possible alternative date of Thursday, Aug. 27. Check agresearch.tennessee.edu for updates.)
• Fall Gardeners’ Festival
Onsite at Plateau AgResearch & Education Center, Crossville
Tuesday, Aug. 25 (no change).
• Turf & Ornamental
Virtual series
Presentations offered as a digital learning series on the first Tuesday of the month from May through October. Access presentations at the TN Turf Tuesday website.
• Cotton Tour
Onsite at West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson
Wednesday, Sept. 2 (no change).
• Horse Management
Onsite at UTIA Brehm Animal Science Arena, Knoxville
Thursday, Sept. 10 (no change).
• Horse Management
Onsite at Middle Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Spring Hill
Tuesday, Sept. 15 (no change).
• Horse Management
West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson
Thursday, Sept. 17 (no change).
• Organic Crops Field Tour
Virtual format
Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center website by October 1, 2020.
• Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo
Onsite at AgResearch & Education Center at Greeneville
Thursday, Oct. 8 (no change).
• Woods and Wildlife
Onsite at Forest Resources AgResearch & Education Center, Oliver Springs
Thursday, Oct. 15 (no change).
• Beef Heifer Development School
Onsite at Middle Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Lewisburg
Thursday, Oct. 22.
Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.