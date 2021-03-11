Readers will soon see some changes to the look of your community newspaper.
The Crossville Chronicle will launch a new design and format beginning in mid-April. This new format will allow our staff to provide a modern design, easier-to-read pages and colorful layouts.
Readers will notice the pages are slightly smaller in height, but additional page capacity will allow for the same — or more — content in your print edition.
“We believe the new format’s presentation will provide a more enjoyable reading experience for our readers,” said Bill Atkinson, publisher.
Readers of the Glade Sun and the Lake Tansi Smoke Signals will also have a new format in April.
While the paper will look different, readers will continue to find news from across our community that you have come to depend on. You’ll continue to receive the latest local sports, local government, local courts, local features and local community news you need and want.
The change in format comes with an investment in the Chronicle’s press equipment to provide a high-quality product for readers and advertisers.
“We are very excited about this change as it will enable us to double our color page capacities as well as better organize our stories,” said Atkinson. “We are making modifications to our press to accommodate this change as it will also improve our overall quality of color production.”
Readers will also find changes online, as work continues to improve website organization and content.
“We hope this change allows us to provide even more timely news in print to our readers, but we’re also expanding our online content to better serve our subscribers,” said Heather Mullinix, editor.
The Chronicle updates its website, www.crossville-chronicle.com, each day and shares important breaking news via its website, social media and email alerts. Subscribers can also find videos and photo albums that expand print coverage, particularly in local sports.
Recently, the news organization added online access to content from the Associated Press with the latest updates from national and state bureaus.
“This addition of state and national news makes the Crossville Chronicle your one stop for the latest news you need. We are happy to provide this service to our readers,” said Mullinix.
All Chronicle subscribers have full access to www.crossville-chronicle.com, which includes an e-edition of the most recent paper and access to back issues.
You can activate your account online at www.crossville-chronicle.com. Use the “Login” button. When prompted to choose a subscription, click “activate” for instructions to activate your digital account.
After completing the activation form, keep up with your password and look
for an email from us to confirm and complete your Digital Access activa-
tion.
