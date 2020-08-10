The Cumberland Plateau will see at least a 50 to 60% chance of thunderstorms every day this week and many will produce heavy downpours with lots of lightning.
There is more cloud-to-ground lightning inTennessee during the month of August than any other month of the year. It will be a week of partly cloudy skies and high humidity with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.
The county is currently into what is normally our hottest time of the year. Our hottest day of all time came June 29, 2012. The temperature hit 104° in downtown Crossville, 102° at the airport and Sparta topped out at 108°.
The highest temperature recorded in Tennessee was 113° at Perryville on July 29, 1930. Perryville is in Decatur County near the Tennessee River.
The highest U.S,. temperature on record is 134° at Death Valley, California, an appropriate name with temperatures like that.
If the earth didn't have an atmosphere and oceans, the planets’ daily temperature would be much like the moon with an average high of 260-degrees and a low of 280-below zero.
Persons with weather questions or are looking for weather data can send requests to my email address of weather1@charter.net.
