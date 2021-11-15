A strong cold front will bring rain on Thursday, and high temperatures will drop about 20 degrees. After being in the upper 60s on Wednesday, temperatures probably will only reach the upper 40s on Friday.
It is looking like there may be a chance of rain around Thanksgiving and temperatures below normal for the next couple of weeks.
A full moon is coming Thursday night and Friday morning, and there will also be a partial eclipse of the moon Thursday night. This should be viewable on the Plateau if clouds allow viewing at 3 a.m.
Looks like it’s going to be an exciting winter to forecast as there are indications that the polar jet stream will drop down occasionally, especially in January and early February. That will lead to an occasional all-nighter for meteorologists, working to keep the public updated as winter storms threaten.
Spring is already looking unusually warm and stormy. We will have to deal with that when the time comes.
Drop an email anytime to weather1@charter.net with your questions or comments.
