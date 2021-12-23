For the attorneys and residents involved in the long-running dispute on Renegade Mountain over water service, Christmas came early.
Attorneys for those involved in the suit — ranging from the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to property owners and Crab Orchard Utility District — told Chancellor Ron Thurman Monday all related issues to the lawsuit — with exception of closing out costs of the receiver in the case — are resolved.
Thurman told those involved he is ready to sign the final documents to be entered into the official record once the papers are sent to him.
The brief hearing, sandwiched in-between testimony in an unrelated trial over a Fairfield Glade land and house issue between family members, took about five minutes.
The only people in the courtroom were attorneys representing those involved in the suit, a representative from the TPUC and a representative of the property association.
A joint motion from the state regulatory agency, Crab Orchard Utility District and the receiver in the case was presented. The ending of the case will include the discharge of the court-appointed receiver and his final payment of expenses expected to be less than $5,000.
An affidavit on those expenses will also be prepared and filed with the Chancery Court Clerk’s office.
When Thurman asked, no one objected to the settlement, and he conditionally approved it pending filing of the final document.
“We are anxious to see this close,” it was said for the record. “I want to thank the receiver. (Rob Moore of Receivership Management Inc.) He has done an excellent job.”
Years ago, a change in the ownership of the private water distribution system serving Renegade led to a disruption of water service in 2012. What followed was a fee dispute between the new owner and property owners, leading to lawsuits being filed in Cumberland County Chancery Court.
The transfer of the water system from an entity called Laurel Hills Property Owners Association to Crab Orchard Utility District was near completion in February 2019.
At that time, Crab Orchard Utility District General Manager Everett Bolin told the Chronicle some fine details, and assurances the district was not going to be involved in any new lawsuits were pending.
Outside the hearing, Randy York, representing the utility district, said all water lines have been installed and the only finishing touches pending were reflectorized markings for the lines.
He said he believes residents on Renegade Mountain, located off Hwy. 70 E., east of Crab Orchard, are pleased with the water service now provided.
At that time, Robin Morrison, TPUC chairman, told the Chronicle, “The settlement of this litigation will assist the customers of the water system, promote the future development of the area by the provision of reliable water service and save the state future expenditures related to the receivership and corresponding litigation.”
Parties in the agreement included the Consumer Advocate unit of the financial division of the office of the Tennessee Attorney General; Crab Orchard Utility District; Laurel Hills Condominiums Property Owners Association; Laurel Hills Water System, in receivership through its court-appointed receiver,
Receivership Management Inc.; property owner Michael C. Buford; Moy Toy LLC, a Tennessee limit-
ed liability company and property owner; and Tennessee Public Utility Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.