The snow word makes its way into the forecast for the first time this season. It is going to be cold and wet for mid and late week with a chance of snow showers at night and rain showers during the day.
High temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid 40s and temperatures will drop to near freezing at night. It is expected a freeze will hit the Plateau Saturday morning with a low near 29 degrees, but the moisture will probably be gone by then.
October finished with with 4.74 inches of rain in Crossville. That was a little over an inch above normal. Temperatures finished the month three degrees above normal. It was a very mild month.
Remember the time changes Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Don’t forget to set clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
The sun will set shortly after 4:30 on Sunday so it will be dark near 5 p.m.
Nov. 2 and 3 is a memorable one in local weather history as seven inches of snow fell in the Crossville area and temperatures dropped to 21 degrees.
This continues to be the biggest snowstorm we have ever had in November.
