We have been locked into a record-setting May heatwave with temperatures in many parts of East Tennessee getting above 90, but now I see a slight pattern change. For Friday through Sunday we will see high temperatures mostly in the low to mid-80s which is more like normal for this time of year. We could see low temperatures drop into the upper 50s by Saturday morning. The chance for scattered thundershowers will go up to 30% by the end of the week and around 50% on some days next week. One thing this big high-pressure system has been doing, besides keeping us hot, has been sitting over Tennessee and holding the severe weather back to the west where tornadoes in the plains have been a daily occurrence. This high is expected to rebuild around the middle part of June and bring temperatures back into the 90s for the Volunteer State. No significant rain has fallen in the county from the 13th through the 27th and a big dry spell like this in May is rare but a few communities will begin to see some relief now from day to day.
We have been having some beautiful nights. Mars is the bright one you see in the western sky after dark, and after 10 p.m. you can see Jupiter rising in the southeastern sky.
If you need any weather information at all you can drop by my office on Main Street or drop an email to weather1@charter.net.
