We can sum up the week ahead with unsettled and warm. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s to the 70s and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms on five of the next six days.
Severe storms are likely over the western half of Tennessee on Wednesday, from Nashville to Memphis, and it would not be surprising to see severe weather reach this area late Wednesday or Wednesday night.
Be listening and stay informed and safe.
Sunday is Easter with sunrise at 6:04. The date of Easter varies each year and some wonder why this happens, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the first day of spring, a little complicated.
There will be a full moon this weekend for Easter and it is called the pink moon.
Check out windandweather.com; they have a great collection of all sorts of weather instruments along with lots of cool stuff for lawn and garden. Email anytime with requests or questions, weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.