The Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce voted to begin contract negotiations with Ethan Hadley for the position of Chamber president.
“He has a proven track record of increasing membership. He has a proven track record of economic development,” said Josh Stone, who made the motion to select Hadley from the candidate pool.
Hadley was one of two candidates interviewed and taking part in a meet-and-greet event last week. A third local candidate withdrew her name from consideration before that event took place.
Bob Weber opened discussion by recommending the Chamber restructure its leadership and staff. He proposed a position responsible for economic development that answered directly to the board with a president position that would be responsible for Chamber membership, tourism development and retiree recruitment.
“We could still hire one of the candidates,” Weber said. “I know one of them has a strong economic development background.
“What we’ve been doing isn’t working. If we want to be serious about economic development, we need to have someone who is devoted to that 100% of the time.”
Steve Douglas supported the motion “for discussion,” he said.
Stone said comments from city and county officials noted their budget process had been finalized for the year. Weber said the Chamber budget could encompass the new position.
Stone said, “If we were going to do something like that, we probably should have done it back when we were developing our budget request and told them what our plans were. It seems like it’s a little late in the game to be changing our dynamics and our setup.”
Hadley most recently served as president and CEO of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Before that, he worked with the Huntsville, AL, Chamber in economic development. His resume highlights success in recruiting new members to the Chamber, recruiting new jobs to a rural community, and led a capital fundraising campaign. In Alabama, the community saw industrial investment of $1.9 billion and 28,350 new jobs during his tenure from 2004-’13. Lawrence County added 600 new jobs and $34 million in investments from 2015 -’19.
Stone said Hadley had said tourism and retiree recruitment had not been part of his duties in those positions.
“But I don’t see why we can’t have a president that’s over economic development and membership and have a second person over tourism and retiree recruitment,” Stone said.
Weber said his suggestion for reorganization was to make economic development a priority and for the Chamber to be more proactive in industrial recruitment instead of reacting to requests.
“If we want to move forward, we really need to be proactive,” Weber said.
Asa Reese said he did agree the Chamber needed to make some changes in its staffing structure.
“However, I think we give the new hire we select and give him marching orders,” Reese said. “If that includes an economic development person, then so be it. Let’s look at the budget and do that.”
Douglas said the two candidates interviewed might not be interested in an economic development position since they had applied for a president/CEO position.
“I think we kind of dropped the ball here,” he said. “We got 95% into this process and all the sudden our lightbulb has come on that we need to do something different.
“Now people are looking for a decision from us,” he said.
Matt Dukes said, “We have to have a leader.”
Interim Chamber executive David Rutherford will leave his position Friday.
Dukes said, “Regardless of restructuring, we’re rebuilding.”
R.J. Crawford, president of the board, said the board should discuss restructuring, but added that until recently there had been no mention of restructuring from the board.
The board voted on the motion to restructure the Chamber organization, and the motion failed with Weber voting in favor.
Stone then moved to select Hadley and begin contract negotiations, saying Hadley possessed many of the skills and qualities included in the job announcement.
Glen McDonald said tourism was the second largest industry in the state. He said he was disappointed with the answers from the two candidates on questions of tourism development.
Reese said the board was seeking a leader, “not necessarily someone that can do every absolute job that’s required.”
Dukes said, “We’re going to have to have a team builder. It takes everybody involved. We have to have someone who can build a good team around him, period.”
The motion was approved 10-0 with Weber, McDonald and Jim Bledsoe abstaining.
The board then moved into a closed executive session to discuss contract development.
