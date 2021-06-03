Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley said the community is growing, both in new residents and with new and expanding businesses — with some announcements expected soon.
“We had people in our office this week from Alaska, California, New Jersey — you name it — moving here,” Hadley said. “We know we’re a desirable location, and we’ve come even more more so.”
Hadley was speaking to the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission. The panel held a review of nonprofit funding requests May 13.
The Chamber requested $52,500, with money divided between $15,000 for Retire Tennessee activities, $15,000 for tourism development, $20,000 for economic and community development, and $2,500 for its Stay-cation activities; and another $30,600 for the tourism task force of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The county funded the Chamber’s programs at the same amounts last year.
“Tourism obviously took a hit in 2020,” Hadley said, though Cumberland County had ranked 19th among the 95 counties in 2019.
The organization will continue to focus on outreach related to golf and through the UT Vol Network radio program, but the Chamber is expanding its efforts.
“We want to continue to capitalize on the assets we have here — the natural beauty, the golf, the hiking, etc.,” he said.
Hadley said the Chamber has seen strong membership this past year, with more than 400 members now active in the organization, and
Chamber activities have resumed, like the annual Legislative Breakfast.
The county is providing information on the community to more than a dozen prospects and has identified a local industry expansion effort.
New residents continue to be predominately retirees, Hadley said, but the county is seeing more young families moving to the county. Continued efforts to expand broadband access will be critical to bring young people, he said.
“That’s been our Achilles heel, but we’re changing it,” he said. “As companies become more conscious of remote work or entrepreneurship, that’s a crucial piece.”
The Chamber will also launch a new website next month, which will be integrated in the new Explore Crossville website, a project of the Joint Economic Community Development Board funded by a Three Star Community grant. Grant funds from the state are helping the Chamber launch a targeted digital marketing campaign.
The panel did not take action on requests during the meeting. It will review requests again in July when it has more information on the county’s revenue and budgeted expenses.
Several nonprofits are seeking an increase in funding from the Cumberland County Commission next year, citing reduced ability to raise funds and special projects requiring more money.
Fair Park Senior Center requested $30,000, up from $25,775 last year, to help start a senior meals program.
The center has been closed since last march, but continued to provide services to more than 8,000 seniors, including providing groceries, weekly calls and hot meals.
Through the pandemic, Fair Park representatives identified a need for a senior nutrition program. With startup costs of about $17,000, the organization says it could provide a hot meal to seniors every week day. Those would be served through a drive-thru service until the center is able to reopen and provide indoor seating, with an initial goal of feeding 65-70 senior citizens each day.
Wags and Whiskers requested $5,000, up from $4,000 last year, to sustain its low-cost spay and neuter program for Cumberland County.
Last year, the organization was able to help 1,400 families fix their pets. Families must provide income verification, and the program is available to individuals with incomes less than 200% of the federal poverty rate.
The Fairfield Glade Fire Department requested $38,500, an increase of $18,500 from the year before.
Fairfield Glade Fire Chief Tim Malone said the department has 50 members, with seven currently going through basic firefighter training.
Last year, the department used funding from the county to replace aging equipment and expand its vehicle extrication equipment.
Malone said the increased donation from the county would allow the department to purchase additional equipment used in providing mutual aid to calls with the Cumberland County Fire Department.
“A lot of the equipment is the same the county uses,” Malone said. “Once we are trained on these devices, we can assist the county with mutual aid.”
At this time, 16 Fairfield Glade firefighters are trained in vehicle extrication.
In 2020, the department reportedly responded to 147 emergency service calls; 52 calls for assistance from the county, including Emergency Medical Services, helicopter landing zone establishment and vehicle accidents; 876 non-emergency calls; and responded to nine fire calls.
Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley said the department helps respond to vehicle wrecks on Peavine Rd. and has manned the county’s main fire station when that department has been called to a major disaster.
The Young Marines asked for $1,500 in funding, up from the $1,200 it received last year. The organization relocated during the pandemic to the basement of the American Legion on Hwy. 127 S. and incurred additional renovation expenses and ongoing expense for rental of a storage facility.
Currently, the organization has 10 members and plans to send two individuals to Junior Leadership School, which will also lead to expenses for the chapter.
Avalon Center requested $6,000, an increase of $1,000 from the year before.
The domestic violence and sexual assault program served about 1,100 clients in 2020, a reduction from year’s past, primarily attributed to the shutdown of the court system during the pandemic.
Other organizations kept their requests to the same amount it received in last year’s budget:
•Cumberland County Rescue Squad, $12,000 to help defray training expenses and general operations. The organization was unable to raise funds through a food booth at the Cumberland County Fair last year, one of its primary fundraisers.
•Hilltoppers, $17,100
•Veterans Honor Guard, $4,500; the volunteer organization provided military honors at 240 funerals across the Upper Cumberland last year, about 40% of which were for Cumberland County residents
•Court Appointed Special Advocates, $5,000
•Cumberland County Playhouse, $17,000
The panel’s next scheduled meeting is June 3 when it will review the school system budgets. The county will not have revenue assumptions until June 10, at which time it will discuss county employee compensation.
Meetings begin at 4:30 p.m. in the small courtroom of the courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
