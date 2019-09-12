The search for a new Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce leader is drawing to a close.
Two of the three finalists contending for the president/CEO job are due to arrive in Cumberland County Tuesday to hear and see firsthand some of the organization's missions.
They and the third candidate, current Chamber Vice President Ashley DeRossett, will spend the afternoon in final interviews prior to an event in which the trio will meet and greet current and prospective members.
“Then you have a little chance to talk to them and not wear them out,” noted interim President/CEO David Rutherford during the Chamber's regular monthly meeting Monday.
Rutherford also told board members he's planning to step aside later this month. His last day on the job will be Sept. 27.
Board Chairman R.J. Crawford and Board Member Josh Stone will take prospectives Ethan Hadley of Lawrenceburg and Donald Vizi of Kentucky to lunch and visits around the area on a date that's yet to be determined.
The board members and CEO hopefuls plan to visit Cumberland County Playhouse to talk with Bryce McDonald, Playhouse producing director, and other key individuals about tourism and its impact on the area.
They will also visit Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville for chats on workforce development with TCAT Director Cliff Wightman, Roane State Community College Cumberland County Campus Director Holly Hansen and others involved in the mission.
They may also visit the Courthouse, Crossville City Hall and Crossville Municipal Airport.
Final interviews will be that afternoon. Candidates were chosen at random for order, which will be Bizi at 3 p.m., DeRossett at 4 and Hadley at 5.
The meet-and-greet event closes the day at 6 p.m. at Grinder House Coffee. Its purpose is to give both the hopefuls and Chamber members an opportunity to interact in a relaxed atmosphere.
“Like a Business After Hours,” Board Member Bob Weber said.
The search for a Chamber CEO began in May after board members opted against renewing previous President Brad Allamong's contract. Rutherford was retained a few days later under a contract not to exceed six months.
