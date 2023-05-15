State-required salary increases for certified employees will cost around $2.9 million to implement in the Cumberland County Schools 2023-’24 budget, according to estimates made by Kim Bray, the school district’s human resources director and acting chief financial officer.
Bray estimated that the 2023-’24 starting teacher salary in the district will be increased from $40,348 to about $43,576—a $3,228 raise.
“That’s projected an 8% increase,” Director of Schools William Stepp told the county’s Board of Education at their May 10 budget committee meeting.
Classified employees will see an increase of approximately 4% in their pay this year, according to Bray’s estimates.
In Tennessee’s new education funding formula, known as TISA, one of Gov. Bill Lee’s requirements for the state to achieve is to increase the minimum salary for certified employees to $50,000 by 2026. Cumberland County plans to implement this initiative through gradual raises leading up to this goal within the next four fiscal years.
Stepp shared estimates for surrounding counties’ teacher salary increases for to compare to Cumberland County. The teacher starting salaries in Cumberland County will be higher than in Fentress and Pickett counties (at $43,200 and $42,000, respectively), but lower than Putnam, White, Warren, Van Buren and DeKalb counties.
“When you look at our benefits package, we’re doing really well,” Stepp said. “We’re faring very well with everyone around us, except maybe Putnam; we’re a little behind Putnam.”
Another increase in expenditures (about $964,000) is due to several new positions being added, including a social worker, a Safe School counselor, a computer science coordinator, three middle school career and technical education teachers and 11 special education classroom teachers.
Of the 11 special education teachers, seven are current employees, and the change is only in how their positions are funded. Previously, special education teachers were funded federally. In the 2023-’24 school year, these positions will be funded from the district’s general fund. The other four special education positions are new, and to be added due to an increase in students who need services.
Another minor increase in expenditures for the next school year is due to the school district’s membership in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association, with annual dues of $2,700 for all elementary schools and $15,000 budgeted for coaching supplies.
One of the main goals for the budget highlighted by board members was to build the remaining fund balance up to four times the the state-required minimum of 3% over the next three to five years.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, spoke of classes she’d attended for school budget purposes, where each district shared their ending fund balances.
“Every district had an average of 12% fund balance built up, but they had worked on that,” Boston said. “That was TSBA’s recommendation, that your fund balance be anywhere between roughly 12% and 15%.”
Stepp said that for Cumberland County, this would mean an increase of nearly $9 million in the remaining fund balance over the next three to five years.
Other goals Stepp discussed with the board on the budget include:
• Increase bus driver pay to the Upper Cumberland average of $100 per day ($18,200 per year).
• Create a strategic plan for construction needs, with the Cumberland County High School auditorium, Homestead Elementary security and South Elementary’s renovation being top priorities.
• Project for recession and inflation.
• Recognize classified professional experience of more than five years in the pay schedule.
• Utilize one certified salary schedule instead of two.
• Adopt a study for classified supervisors and the Chief Academic Officer with Lean Frog.
• Add JROTC positions if the high schools are approved to partake in the JROTC program.
“This is a living document, so this will change as we move on,” Stepp explained. “So, there will be more considerations and goals and things we can take off, things we can move around.”
And it is likely that several things will need to be moved around, as the estimated TISA funds the district will receive are still not final. Current projections show Cumberland County Schools receiving about $66 million this year, with $47 million being through TISA and $18 million being through local contributions.
“It fluctuates each month — $100,000 here, $200,000 there — but each time I get these projections I send them to the board and also send them to Mayor Foster, just so that everyone’s aware that it’s fluctuating now,” Stepp said.
Stepp also emphasized that his calculations for TISA funding have consistently been about $2-3 million dollars short of the estimates given to him by the state, so he plans to budget conservatively in case the district does not receive the amount the state is currently estimating.
“If I’m wrong, we’re gold. That is the goal, is that I’m wrong,” Stepp said.
