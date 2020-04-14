After being stranded for nearly two weeks deep in Peru on a mission trip with a group of 11 others, the CERT mission team was rescued by the U.S. Government. Bruce Rainwater said he returned home to Crossville with something he never would have imagined at the start of the journey — a deeper faith and strengthened, peaceful trust in God.
“That’s saying a lot. I had a deep faith before we even left. I’ve been on these mission trips 20 or 30 times over the past 20 years, but to see the way God worked through the men and women on earth — it was humbling and moving,” Rainwater said.
Rainwater, development director with Christian Emergency Relief Teams or CERT of Crossville, was on a medical mission trip with a team of 12 people who became stuck in the remote Peru jungle town of Puerto Maldonado due to COVID-19 flight restrictions.
CERT International’s Manu National Park medical mission was scheduled from March 6-20 in Peru. Rainwater was the only person on the team from Crossville.
CERT is a Christian ministry headquartered in Crossville. The group’s primary purpose is organizing and leading short-term medical mission trips to Peru. For more than 25 years, the organization has sent medical mission teams to Peru and the Amazon. The group evangelizes to those they come in contact with during the missions.
Rainwater and the group was there for nearly 30 days.
With only a couple of days left on the mission, flight restrictions were put in place, and Rainwater found himself and the mission team stranded in Peru.
“It was hard to digest when we got word there would be no flights out. The women with me were in shock. I was worried for them. They have children and families at home. We were safe where we were staying, but this went on for 10 or 11 days without any positive feedback of leaving. We weren’t sure how long we’d be there. We got word some people were flying out from Lima, Peru, but we were so deep in the jungle.
“We got word there would be no planes coming into Puerto Maldonado, and our only hope would be to take a van and travel to Lima. That’s about 36 hours of driving through rough conditions and having to cross the Andes Mountains. Some of the women didn’t want to do that, and I didn’t want to leave them,” Rainwater said. “It was beginning to frustrate us all.”
He said Rebecca Foster, with 6th District Congressman John Rose’s office and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn played a major part in getting the group out of Peru and back to the United States.
“Several people from Fairfield Glade wrote to Sen. Blackburn, and that helped,” he said.
He said Michelle Wyatt and Bob Green of CERT were also instrumental. They had contacted Foster, spoke with Rose and had also contacted the U.S. Embassy in Peru multiple times.
“They were banging on the door of the U.S. Embassy for us,” he said.
Rainwater said what truly was amazing is an old high school acquaintance reached out to him through Facebook and told him people with the U.S. government were looking out for him and the team in Peru, and they were safe.
“You won’t see them, but they know who you are, where you are and are watching out for you,” the message to Rainwater said.
“That blew my mind. But it shows you how God takes care of us. This friend has been following me for years and he said he knew ‘Godly men who were in authoritative positions and they were coming to get us.’ God put it on their hearts to come and get us. It opened doors like I’ve never seen before in my life,” Rainwater said. “We were beginning to feel like were forgotten because about 3,500 others had gotten out of Peru before us. Then I started getting these messages from him. I am so thankful the U.S. government sent a plane for us.”
Rainwater said he was notified through multiple messages from his friend that “the wheels were turning” and a plane would be there in Puerto Maldonado for them. The friend said he was unsure of exactly when.
“We were notified the night before that a plane would be there for us in the morning. That plane was was red, white and blue striped and was marked from the United States Marine Corps and Air Force. It came to the Puerto Maldonado airport to get us,” he said.
“It was a lot of red tape we had to go through at that airport. We were searched by customs, there were dogs who checked us and our bags. There were a few other Americans, too, who were on the plane,” Rainwater said.
He said they finally got off the ground and flew to Peru, and the U.S. Air Force took them all into an airplane hangar.
“I noticed a woman, Julie Chung, there from the U.S. State Department who was wearing a cross. I asked her about it and told her about CERT and what we were doing there in Peru. She thanked me and the women for the work we were doing there. She thanked me! Then, said she was grateful for CERT and what we were doing. She said she wanted to come earlier for us, but their plane was broke. She shared her testimony with me and said American missionaries had come to Thailand and met her parents before she was even born and they learned about Jesus Christ. She grew up in a Christian home and came to the U.S. when she was 5 years old,” Rainwater said. “She said she is a believer in Christ and wears the cross to share her story. She again thanked me for what we were doing.”
Chung, a principal deputy assistant secretary Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs U.S. Department of State, was dispatched to help bring back thousands of Americans stranded in Peru.
He said while they were in Lima it was approximately a four-hour process for them to board the plane to fly to Cusco, Peru and Washington DC Dulles Airport. He said a crowd of people was waiting in the hangar. They were all checked, their bags were searched again and checked by dogs.
“We were slowly put onto buses and then circled around the airport in the buses for quite a while and then we were brought back to the airplane to board,” Rainwater said.
Once in Washington, Rainwater said his flight to Nashville was canceled and he had to stay overnight at the airport, catch a flight to Houston, TX, and then a flight from Houston back to Nashville.
“We literally flew right over Nashville. I had been up for almost 40 hours before getting a catnap on the floor at Dulles Airport,” Rainwater said. “I got to Nashville at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.”
His friend Steve Stone picked him up at Nashville Airport and brought him back to Crossville.
Rainwater said he really appreciates all of the comments, thoughts, prayers, well-wishes, encouragement, uplifting support and outpouring of love from friends on Facebook.
“I’m trying to personally follow up on all of those. It’s humbling and has brought me to tears many times by the amount of support I’ve gotten … I have no doubt in my mind that this was God working through people on earth to come and get us,” Rainwater said.
He said mission trips will be on hold for while, but he will be ready for the next one.
He kept a journal of stories and many pictures that he said he will be sharing through CERT newsletters in the future.
“I have so many God stories and I’m truly grateful that I’m going to get to share them,” Rainwater said.
“We had a 20-year breakthrough during this trip. We shared and brought so many people to God through Jesus Christ. People who never would have known about Him. It’s so good to be back home and we are truly blessed,” Rainwater said. “I am thankful to all who helped and had a part in bringing us back home safe.”
CERT International is at 460 Old Jamestown Hwy. and can be reached at 931-707-9328 or www.certinternational.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.