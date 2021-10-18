There were 264 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2020.
Thursday, local law enforcement paused to remember those officers and their families.
“We reserve this time to pay our respects … in remembrance of officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice in performance of their duty,” said Deputy Paul Yoder with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office during a ceremony marking Peace Officers Memorial Day hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 in partnership with the National Fraternal Order of Police.
The event is usually held May 15 to coincide with National Police Week, but the ongoing pandemic caused organizers to delay the May event to Oct. 14.
Pastor Mike Garrett opened the ceremony with a prayer and offered his thanks to law enforcement officers for their service, referencing Psalms 82:3-4, Romans 13 and John 15.
“It is an important job that you do,” Garrett said. “Those that gave their life in this service, it’s an important job they do. And those who speak harshly about you, they really don’t know what they’re talking about. You guys keep us safe.”
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, at least 145 deaths in the line of duty nationwide were attributed to COVID-19 and 48 deaths were firearms-related.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said, “I want to thank all of our law enforcement officers for the job that they do and their commitment to the community.”
He also thanked the community for their support. Even as other communities struggled with unrest during 2020 and 2021, Cox said Cumberland County residents would show their appreciation for the local departments through cards, well wishes and treats.
“That’s the support we have in our community, and that’s why a lot of people are moving here,” Cox said. “It’s a blessing to get to be a sheriff and a law enforcement officer in a community like this.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster proclaimed Oct. 13-17 as Police Weekend to honor officers past, present and fallen.
The proclamation noted the role of law enforcement in protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens, ensuring public safety, serving as front-line workers, responding to potentially dangerous incidents,
“Our nation’s law enforcement officers pin on a badge and go to work, not knowing what the shift may bring, and hoping to come home safely,” it read.
Foster added, “This ceremony, it’s always important to me, but it’s a little different this year.”
His son, Shade Foster, is currently attending the police academy and is an officer with the Crossville Police Department.
“He’s at week nine of 12. He loves it, he says,” Foster said. “I’m very proud of him for taking the step to be a city police office, and I’m proud of all our officers. I thank you for the job you do.”
Foster said the county had worked to support first responders, including changes to the salary schedule to better compensate deputies and correctional officers.
“You’ve got a great sheriff,” Foster said. “He really fought for you guys to get you where you needed to be. I thank the sheriff for bringing that to our attention when we were going through the budget.”
