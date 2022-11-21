Crossville Regional Planning Commission members — in a short November agenda — OK’d a tower upgrade for two cellular companies and two site plans for the construction of small homes.
The cell phone tower site plan submitted to planners is located off Livingston Rd. Upgrades to equipment was given to planning commission members by Verizon and T-Mobile, using the same tower.
Both requests were unanimously approved and forwarded to the city codes department for review.
Commission members also approved two site plans for properties on Vaughn St.
In the first plan, developer Vipul Patel proposed the addition of a new housing structure within an existing cluster housing development. The new house will have a single driveway and will front Vaughn St. where water and sewer services already exist.
The second plan calls for the addition of two new housing structures that would be served by extending an existing driveway and installing a “hammer” turn-a-round. This is because topography will not allow for construction of the normally required cul-de-sac and is acceptable under planning regulations. Variance for the second plan and both site plans were approved unanimously.
Planners also approved, at the request of Habitat for Humanity, a 12-month extension on an existing letter of credit for a temporary cul-de-sac for Maple Glen Phase II, increasing the amount from $14,640 to $16.104 (10% increase) as required by regulations.
The final action was the monthly approval of the city planner’s report for the minutes that shows in-house activity over the past month. In-house plats completed include a two-lot combination along Narcissus in Hide-A-Way Hills and lot line adjustment for Otto-Memorial Home located beside Northside Dr. and Northside Lane.
This fiscal year to date, 31 planning items have been reviewed; 15 preliminary lots proposed; 36 final lots presented; nine new lots created; $2,100 in fees collected; and 42.4 acres subdivided.
