Attendees of the monthly meeting of Cumberland County Rising — the local drug alliance — learned about services available to the community through the Avalon Center and was also provided a list of family group meetings designed to assist those in their daily struggle with substance abuse.
The next meeting of CCR is scheduled for Monday, March 2, at the Cumberland County Health Department off Hwy. 127 S. at noon.
Amanda Lewis, regional director of Cumberland Heights and a board member for CCR, will present new prevention trends. Also, Pam Burris from kids on the rise is presenting about their mentoring program.
The public is welcome to attend.
The February meeting included a short program on the assistance and opportunities provided by the Avalon Center, a free confidential help organization for women and children who are exposed to domestic violence and related issues, presented by Macey Shuey.
Those programs and assistance offered include a 24-hour crisis phone, emergency shelter, transitional housing, court advocacy, children and youth programs, a program to assist teens entering the date ages with the goal of teaching the skills of picking healthy relationships and community educational programs.
A handout for attendees listed some of the family group meetings in the area. In Crossville, the following programs are free and open to the public:
•Monday nights, AFG is held at the 4th Dimension building at 2229 West Ave. beginning at 6:30 p.m.
•Tuesday at noon, a Step Study AFG program is held at the 4th Dimension Clubhouse at 2229 West Ave.
•Wednesday, Hope Heals programs are held at Cumberland Fellowship Church at 1640 West Ave. beginning at 5:30 p.m.
•Thursdays, Fairfield AFG meetings are held at the United Methodist Church at 231 Westchester Dr. beginning at 11:30 a.m.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 649 N. Washington Ave., Cookeville, has open meetings on Tuesday at 11 a.m.; Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.; Friday at 11 a.m.; and Saturday at 10 a.m.
Thursday night AFG meetings are held at 122 Club House, 122 S. Madison Ave., Cookeville, beginning at 7 p.m.
Narcan/Naloxone training is still available to those want to attend classes on how to administer it. Suzanne Angel has taught the class to over 1,000 people in the Upper Cumberland Region. For more information, call 931-210-0384.
Keep the dates on future CCR partnered programs include:
•Prevention in the Park May 23 (the new splash pad).
•Community Baby Shower, June 13 at the Community Complex,
•Lunch and Learn program July 16 at CMC. Medication safety and lock-box distribution will be the subject of this meeting.
Anyone with questions about any of the upcoming programs or wanting more information about CCR can call 931-210-0384.
