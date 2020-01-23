From a Prevention in the Park celebration set for Memorial Day weekend to a Community Baby Shower, benefit concert and continued Narcan/Naloxone training, Cumberland County Rising — the county’s anti-drug coalition — has launched a busy year of community events.
The 37 in attendance at the general meeting of CCR heard of plans in the works for the coming year and learned of various programs the organization is offering.
Cumberland County Rising is an organization made up of local residents from all walks of life with the common interest of supporting families and individuals touched by addiction, educating the public and providing education and information to those seeking answers or wishing to participate in the drug crisis.
The coalition meets the first Monday of each month at noon in the Cumberland County Health Department building located at 1503 S. Main St.
Rachael Randolph is the coalition director and Julie Long serves as program director for CCR. Meetings are free and open to the public and a light lunch is provided.
Attendees were informed of programs coming up that include distribution of free prescription drug lock boxes and yard signs that remind residents to count their prescription drugs, keep them locked up for safety and to get rid of no-longer used drugs by turning them in to local law enforcement agencies for destruction.
Programs being planned for this year include, but are not limited to:
•Prevention in the Park, a family-oriented, informational event to be held on May 30 (Memorial Day weekend) that is open to the public. This will be held at Garrison Park in the area of the new splash pad. More information will be announced as planning for the event continues.
•Community Baby Shower, set for June 13 at the Community Complex. This event will be open to all expectant mothers and will feature gifts, prizes and information for expectant mothers. This even is also free.
•Wendell Werner, who appeared at the Palace Theatre over a year ago in a benefit concert for CCR, will be in concert on Aug. 8. This virtuoso has delighted scores of audiences throughout the years with his wide-range of talent and comes to the Plateau from The University of Tennessee. More information will be announced as the date gets closer.
•Breakfast with Santa will be another fund-raiser and is scheduled for December, with time and date to be announced as it gets closer.
CCR is also busy coordinating youth programs and hopes to have organized soon a Cumberland Youth Rising coalition made up of students from Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School. An active youth program is vital to the success of the community. Goals are to help youth make wise choices on their own on a host of social issues.
To assist with the continued involvement in youth, a life choices maze is being planned as is a summer leadership camp. Students from CCHS and SMHS attended the camp for the first time last year and returned to Crossville with new skills and ideas to share with their friends and co-students.
Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) is a youth partnership of the coalition.
The coalition is also coordinating free Narcan/Naloxone training for the public, whether it be groups, organizations or individuals.
There are a host of volunteer opportunities and public participation in the coalition is encouraged. Some attendees have family members struggling with addiction, some are members of other organizations that are linked to the addiction issue and some members simply want to learn more.
At the board of directors meeting held Tuesday at Cumberland County Bank, Director of Schools Janet Graham was recognized as Prevention Partner for December and was presented a plaque.
Board members are: Steve Stone, chair; Denise Melton, co-chair; Tammie French, secretary; Joe Salvato, treasurer; Bailey Jones, representing youth; Virgil Thompson, parents; Crossville Police Chief Jesse Brooks and Sheriff Casey Cox, law enforcement; Sheri Nichols, civic/volunteer groups; Jennifer Thompson, Mindy Dole, Lindsey Salvato, healthcare professionals; Mike Moser, media; Janet Graham, schools; Jan Sellers/Shane Wyatt, youth serving organizations; Mike Garrett, religious/fraternal organizations; County Mayor Allen Foster, Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, Crab Orchard Mayor, Emmitt Sherrill/Jeri Norris, Pleasant Hill Mayor, Lisa Patrick, local governments; Amanda Lewis, substance abuse prevention organizations; and Coalition Director Rachael Randolph and Coalition Program Director Julie Long.
For information about any of the programs mentioned above, to obtain a drug lock-box or yard sign or to join the coalition, contact CCR by calling 931-210-0384, emailing programcoordinator@cumberlandcountyrisng.org or by visiting the coalition’s Facebook site or cumberlandcountyrising.org.
CCR is a non-profit organization chartered in March of 2016. Cumberland County Rising was created exclusively for educational and charitable purposes specifically related to supporting the individuals and families in the community to maintain a drug-free life as well as supporting those in need of a life change to become drug free.
In order to be successful in this endeavor, CCR incorporate all facets and sectors of our community to participate and work as a whole for the betterment of the community.
Each of the 12 sectors has a representative that receives information, gives input to the status of their peers, helps create programs and changes in their area of the community.
