The Cumberland County Playhouse’s annual youth and volunteer production will open with “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m.
“I’m so happy to be making my directorial debut on this absolutely delightful show,” said DeAnna Etchison, who co-directs the show with Weslie Webster (Tuna Does Vegas). “And it’s a joy to be working with such an amazing young cast.”
Based on the record-breaking West End production and the beloved film, with an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr.” is one blockbuster that audiences will find “Truly Scrumptious.”
Eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts (David Kappel) sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children, Jeremy (Evan Lisic/Mark Perry) and Jemima (Mahala Lantry/Sarah Norris). They soon discover the car is magic, having the ability to float and take flight.
When the evil Baron Bomburst (Luke Patton) desires the magic car for himself, the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious (Kylan Ritchie) and Grandpa Potts (Samuel Loyd) to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness (Morgan Neal) and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher (Sophie Burnett).
Filled with amazing stage spectacle and unforgettable songs, including the Academy Award-nominated title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr.” is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure that will dazzle audiences young and old.
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr.” plays through Feb. 28, is rated G, and is co-sponsored by Crossville Tile Outlet Store, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Congressman John Rose and Chelsea Rose.
Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.
Currently at the Playhouse: “Tuna Does Vegas” starring Patty Payne and Jason Ross in the Adventure Theater through March 19, rated PG and sponsored by Ken and Grace Patton. Upcoming: “Clue” March 6-April 16, rated PG and co-sponsored by The Beef & Barrel, Family Ties Restaurant, Venture Real Estate Services, and Cumberland County Bank, and office of Bank of Putnam County.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
