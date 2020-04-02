The Cumberland County Playhouse season is on hold again, with the theater planning to remain closed until May 1.
"While diligently striving to keep our patrons and volunteers safe, and our staff safe and employed, we are rebuilding a strong, vital 2020 season for our artists, employees, community and audience," Bryce McDonald, Playhouse CEO and producing director, wrote in an email Monday.
Monday's "Safer at Home" order and closure of nonessential businesses also closed the Playhouse box office until April 14. Individuals with tickets for shows scheduled through April 30 will be contacted after April 14 to offer ticket exchanges.
Ticket purchases and donations can still be made online at ccplayhouse.com.
The continued closure has led McDonald and the Playhouse board of directors to make changes in the 2020 season.
"Heartbreakingly, we will cancel the production of Duck Hunter Shoots Angel, Flat Stanley and the T3 education show "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," McDonald said.
Duck Hunter Shoots Angel and Flat Stanley will have a place in the 2021 season.
The current production of Clue will reopen May 1 and continue through June 4.
The Savannah Sipping Society, scheduled to open Saturday, will now open May 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Adventure Theatre.
McDonald asked patrons to consider converting the cost of any unused tickets to a donation to the Playhouse, helping to offset losses from the now six-week closure.
The Playhouse has laid off its company of actors and staff, about 40 people. As one of the county's tourist draws, the closure is also causing a ripple effect through the community.
"The financial impact on not only our staff, but to the city and county tourism dollars has been significant," said McDonald. "We hope to open by May 1 in time for our summer season; however, we are realistic in understanding these are uncertain times."
The Playhouse had more than 60,000 ticket sales in 2019, with about 60% of attendees traveling to Crossville from other parts of the state and country.
"COVID-19 is impacting rural theaters all over the United States," McDonald said. "Our communities depend on our theater to generate tourism dollars, so they can provide more services for its citizens. The catastrophic impact on our theatre is estimated to be over $500,000. Every week we remain closed after May 1, this number will continue to grow."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.