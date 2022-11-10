The Cumberland County Playhouse has always offered a touch of magic for its audiences. But magic will take centerstage with the 2023 season, opening Feb. 17 with Disney’s Frozen Jr.
“For me, 2023 is all about magic,” said Bryce McDonald, Playhouse producing director. “From the magic of love in Frozen to the magic of believing in yourself in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the magic of friendship in The SpongeBob Musical and the magic of laughter in The Play That Goes Wrong.”
The Playhouse is offering discounted prices on 2023 Season Flex Package through Nov. 30. Individual tickets will go on sale Dec. 1.
Disney’s Frozen Jr.
Feb. 17-March 26, Mainstage
Rated G
The enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. Kristin Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez penned the music and lyrics, based on the book by Jennifer Lee and the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.
The show features all the memorable songs from the animated film including “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and “For the First Time in Forever,” plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
This production is co-sponsored by Crossville Tile Outlet Store and Whisper Aero with additional support from Playhouse Education Sponsor, The Swallows Agencies.
Things My Mother Taught Me
By Katherine DiSavino
March 17-April 20, Adventure Theatre
Rated PG
Olivia and Gabe are moving into their first apartment together. They’ve just packed up all their belongings and driven halfway across the country to start a new life together in Chicago. Their moving day doesn’t go exactly as planned, though, and things become slightly more complicated when all of their parents show up to help! Can a two-bedroom apartment contain all of the love, laughs, worry, and wisdom that’s about to happen? This comedy takes a generational look at relationships, and how sometimes parents are passing their best lessons on to their children without even meaning to. Funny and touching, this one will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again.
This production is sponsored by Beltone Hearing Aid Centers, TN.
And Then There Were None
By Agatha Christie
April 14-June 1, Mainstage
Rated PG
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme. One of Christie’s most suspenseful tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, its growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the very end.
This production is co-sponsored by Hospice of Cumberland County, John and Chrstine Stinson and March Richie and Arlene Albert.
T3 presents Homegrown
May 5-6, Mainstage
Rated G
The Playhouse’s T3 Education students take to the Mainstage in Homegrown, a celebration of the music, stories, and people of Tennessee. Given that the Playhouse was founded on the idea of offering arts education for the youth of our region, we honor our “homegrown” talent and the great state that cultivated them! Through acting, song, and dance, our multi-talented T3 Education students pay tribute to their heritage by highlighting artists with a homegrown connection, and who at some point called Tennessee their home.
Sponsored by Keith and Carol Pontius and Playhouse Education Sponsor The Swallows Agencies.
The Trip to Bountiful
By Horton Foote
May 19-July 27, Adventure Theatre
Rated PG
A classic American play about a remarkable journey home. Carrie Watts dreams of escape from the bustling city and of a return to simpler times in her beloved Bountiful, Texas. No longer able to drive and forbidden to travel alone, she wishes for freedom from the confines of the house and begs her son to take her on a visit to her hometown of Bountiful. When he refuses, Mrs. Watts sets out on a risky journey to her beloved hometown, with her family in hot pursuit. Along the way, she encounters kindness and compassion…and makes a remarkable discovery about the true meaning of home. This classic American drama is a touching portrait of family, what we hold onto and what we leave behind.
Co-sponsored by Willow Café and Catering and Grace Givers Home Care.
Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the
Chocolate Factory, The New Musical
Book by David Kreig, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
June 9-Aug. 20, Mainstage
Rated G
Roald Dahl’s treasured tale is now Crossville’s Golden Ticket! It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.
Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, this production features songs from the motion picture by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.
Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory…to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now’s your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before – get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper.
Co-sponsored by Plateau Pediatrics and Bob and Jaye Emrick.
The Spongebob Musical:
Youth Edition
Book by Kyle Jarrow, Musical Production conceived by Tina Landau
July 5-Aug. 19, Mainstage
Rated G
Beloved character SpongeBob Squareopants stars in this new musical based on the animated series by Stephen Hillenberg. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! The SpongeBob Musical is a one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and will be performed for youth by youth.
Presented by Playhouse Education Sponsor The Swallows Agencies.
All Shook Up
Book by Joe DiPietro, inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley
July 14-Sept. 21, Mainstage
Rated PG
It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing roustabout who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical comedy will have will you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” Lovers meet, woo, pursue, and more in one zany night that will change the town forever. All Shook Up is a rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love, and the power of music.
Co-sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care, Club Wyndham and Fairfield Glade Resort.
The Play that Goes Wrong
By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Aug. 18-Oct. 12, Adventure Theater
Rated PG-13
This side-splitting farce welcomes you to the opening night of the Comley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder of Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. Their production of the 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.
Sponsored by Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade.
Little Shop of Horrors
Book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken
Sept. 29-Oct. 31, Mainstage
Rated PG-13
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.
Co-sponsored by Atlas Real Estate, Tracey Barnes, owner/broker, and Bob and Jaye Emrick.
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, book by David Ives and Paul Blake
Nov. 10-Dec. 21, Mainstage
Raged G
Based on the beloved, timeless film written by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank, this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 classic Irving Berlin songs. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former Army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “Sisters” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting song-and-dance musical that will tap your toes and warm your heart.
Co-sponsored by Tim and Susan Tewalt, Uplands Village, Ken and Grace Patton and ServPro.
Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells
By Allison Gregory
Nov. 17-Dec. 23, Rated G
Adventure Theater
Junie B. Jones, first-grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.’s fun. So, when Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? There’s fun for the whole family in this hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.
Sponsored by Junie Hobbs and Playhouse Education Sponsor The Swallows Agencies.
Dates are subject to change.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade and Bucky Burke Home Improvements and Landscaping. This project, is being supported in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the state of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Tickets are can purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.
