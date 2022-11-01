“A Friend of the Family,” Peacock’s limited true crime drama series, features Cumberland County Playhouse regular Elle Lisic.
Elle plays the youngest daughter Susan in this retelling of the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.”
The series features Anna Paquin (Flack), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Colin Hanks (The Offer), Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Hendrix Yancey (George & Tammy).
This is Elle’s first step into television, though she has been active in the theater scene, having multiple roles in productions at the Cumberland County Playhouse over the last few years, and being involved with Cookeville-based programs like the Cookeville Children’s Theatre and Storyteller House for the Arts.
Elle is represented by Aligned Stars Agency in Atlanta, GA, and managed by April Baker at Stagecoach Entertainment in Los Angeles, CA.
“A Friend of the Family” comes from showrunner/EP/writer Nick Antosca (Candy) and executive producers Alex Hedlund and Eliza Hittman, who also directs.
Jan and Mary Ann Broberg both serve as producers on the series while Skye Borgman for Top Knot Films is a consulting producer.
It’s from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.
