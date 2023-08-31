Representatives of the Cumberland County School System, Cumberland County Board of Education, Cumberland County Commission, educators and contractors join in for the official groundbreaking. The $10.8-million facility, paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, will be constructed on CCHS campus. Job supervisor Jeff Birdwell said they are currently about a week ahead of schedule on the 450-day contract. He expects to be pouring footers next week and erecting the block walls within three weeks. 

