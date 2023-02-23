Director of Schools William Stepp shares architectural drawings of the Cumberland County High School auditorium with Cumberland County Commissioners Sue York and Nancy Hyder prior to Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
The long-awaited project is currently out for bid. Bids are due by March 15, with a pre-bid meeting set March 8 at the school.
The school system budgeted $9.2 million for the project from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
An auditorium had been part of the original building plans for CCHS in 1962, but it was removed during construction due to the cost.
The school system is also taking bids for the construction of up to six new classrooms at South Elementary. Those bids are due March 22.
