Teachers want Cumberland County to expand its salary schedule and consider more consistent annual raises for professional staff.
“Today’s salary schedule doesn’t reward service loyalty and longevity,” said Brian Reeves, teacher at Stone Memorial High School, during the first session of collaborative conferencing with school administrators.
“We thought this would reward those who stay with the district longer,” Reeves said of a proposal to adjust the salary schedule.
The teachers and administrators are working on a new agreement between the two groups. The current agreement, finalized in October 2018, expires this year.
Collaborative conferencing replaced contract negotiations in Tennessee following the repeal of teachers’ unions collective bargaining powers in 2011.
Under state law, collaborative conferencing may address issues of salaries and wages, grievance procedures, insurance, fringe benefits, working conditions, leave and payroll deductions.
Reeves presented an analysis of the Cumberland County salary schedule, which showed most teacher salary increases take place in the early years of a teacher’s career.
Classroom teachers in Tennessee earn an average salary of $52,596, according to the 2020 annual report from the Tennessee Department of Education. Classroom teachers in Cumberland County earned an average of $46,098.
Data is based on the 2019-’20 school year.
Cumberland County pays teachers according to a salary schedule that considers education and experience. These increases are called “step raises” and are separate from overall salary increases.
The salary schedule does not provide consistent raises from year to year.
“It’s hard to plan your life when you say, next year, you’ll get a 2.8% raise but the following year only a .3% increase,” Reeves said.
For example, a new teacher with a bachelor’s degree earns $36,187. Over the first five years of that teacher’s career, they will see a 4.84% increase in pay. The next five years, their salary increases by 8.91%, with teachers with nine years’ experience earning $41,449. The salary schedule tops out at 25 years, paying a teacher with a bachelor’s degree $46,695.
About 21% of teachers in the county have less than five years teaching experience while 28% have 20 or more years experience.
“I’ve heard from veteran teachers saying they get to 20 and then pretty much flatline,” Reeves said.
Teachers with 25 years’ teaching experience earn $127 more than they did the year before, with an annual salary of $46,695.
Cumberland County pays teachers more if they earn advanced degrees. A first-year teacher with a master’s degree earns $39,605 to $51,884 for teachers with 25 years’ experience.
A teacher with a doctorate and 25 years’ experience earns $62,309.
Teacher salaries are based on a 200-day school year.
Reeves suggested equalizing the salary schedule by implementing equal step raises for each five-year band in the salary schedule: 1.1-1.69% for years 0-4; 3% for years 5-9; 1.1-1.69% for years 10-14; 2-3% for years 15-20; 2-4% for years 20-25; and 2% for years 25-30.
The plan would cost about $1.3 million more than the current salary schedule. It would not change the starting salary for teachers.
Reeves said the proposal is a starting place.
Kacee Harris, school system chief financial officer, said, “We know the steps are wonky. We’ve looked at that.”
The state mandates minimum teacher salaries at specific points in their careers: starting salary, five years and 11 years.
“The state really doesn’t care so much about steps,” Harris said.
The state also only recognizes bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees, with no additional compensation for teachers with higher levels of education.
“If the minimum goes up … there’s a domino effect,” she said. “Unless we mirrored the state, those percent steps would be off because of those minimums we have to meet.”
Harris said a salary focus group a few years ago had looked at equalizing the salary schedule. A survey of teachers in 2018 found 45% of respondents would rather the school system maximize the overall raises for teachers.
“We get teachers need more pay. We will be willing to do whatever we can to increase that,” Harris said.
She said the school system had increased pay for all school employees by 8% since 2017.
The school system increased salaries by 4% in the 2017-’18 school year, 2% in the 2018-’19 school year and 2.5% in the 2019-’20 school year.
A 2.5% proposed raise was removed from the 2020-’21 budget as the state adjusted funding amid fears of the global pandemic impacting state revenue collections. However, the state has consistently exceeded budget projections on revenue despite the pandemic. In February, state revenue collections were $190.9 million more than budget estimates.
Harris said she would like to know if teachers are in favor of spending $1.3 million to fix the salary schedule.
“Or, are they more concerned about maximizing salary next year,” Harris said.
Michael DiBiccarro, a teacher at Cumberland County High School, pushed back against that, saying the teachers were only offered one option in the survey.
“I said we should keep studying all these things,” DiBiccarro told the conferencing committees. “But given pay raises or fixing the scales, of course everyone wanted pay raises. That was the only option.”
He said the discussion of teacher pay should not be “either-or,” and that “everything should be on the table.”
He added, “The teachers have agreed for us to collaborate for them. We don’t need to go out and ask them.”
Kim Wattenbarger, librarian at SMHS, said the salary schedule flatlines at 20 years.
“I’m not rewarded past 20 years to stay,” she said.
While she said it was important to recruit new teachers, but also important to retain teachers.
“You’re losing all that experience when we leave,” Wattenbarger said.
Teacher retirement benefits are also based on a teacher’s highest five years of pay.
The first meeting included setting the ground rules for collaborative conferencing. The teams will meet monthly on the fourth Thursday of the month at 4 p.m., prior to the monthly Cumberland County Board of Education meetings.
Each team has seven members with two alternates. At least five members of each team must be present for the teams to vote on decisions, with each team having the same number of votes.
Decisions will be made with a majority vote of the collaborative conferencing teams. If a vote results in a tie vote, the matter will be tabled for further discussion.
Meetings are to be open to the public.
The next meeting is set for April 22 at 4 p.m. at Central Services. The meetings will be recorded and posted online while social distancing measures are in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.