A motion to provide a representative of a teacher’s association a designated place at meetings of the Cumberland County Board of Education failed Thursday in a 4-4 vote.
“I think they’re a valuable resource, and I think its a nod to the teachers of our county that we do give them a designated area, a seat at the table,” Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said.
Brock said the representative would not be a voting member of the board, but the person could provide information for the board.
“I think that shows this board’s willingness to work with the teachers, our caring, and it gives the teachers the feeling they do or could have a voice,” he said.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said she had told board chairperson Teresa Boston she wanted to add something to the next agenda during a tour of Crab Orchard Elementary in November.
She said she emailed Boston the next day to place the CCEA representation on the next agenda, which would have been the December agenda.
“I was rejected. She turned me down,” Karge said.
Boston said it had been her understanding the board chairperson made that decision.
“It was practiced for several years,” Boston said.
After Karge’s inquiry in November, she asked BOE Attorney Earl Patton to research the matter.
“There is no particular policy, and there is no particular statute,” Boston said.
In the past, there had also been designated seating for a representative of the Parent Teacher Association. The board continues to recognize three student representatives during board members. They do not vote, but their representation at meetings is part of state law.
“You didn’t request it, Tony did,” Boston added. “At the time, my understanding was the chair made that decision.”
The issue was mentioned briefly at the Dec. 4 meeting of the board and again during the Jan. 18 work session of the board.
Karge said she did not know when the policy had changed. She suggested it might have been October 2018.
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, said she had joined the board in 2002 and, since that time, CCEA had a designated seat at meetings.
“They were always sitting right there,” she said. “I don’t know how come they moved them.”
Patton said he recalled former board member Dan Schlafer had provided a designated seat for the CCEA representative.
“I think, when Mr. [David] Bowman became chairman, he stopped that practice,” Patton continued. “And he did that unilaterally … no one ever challenged it.
“If the board as a whole decided as a whole that’s what they wanted to do, there’s nothing to say they can’t.”
Parris said the designated seat showed the teachers “respect.”
Brock moved to extend an invitation to the CCEA to “join the circle” and have seating provided as close to the front of the public seating as possible.
“They can choose to fill that chair or not,” he said.
Karge supported the motion.
Patton said there are other organizations that may represent teachers.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said the state only allows one organization to represent teachers in negotiations.
“And that’s CCEA,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, that’s the one that needs to be at the table.”
Inman and Brock are former educators.
However, state law changed in 2013. Any organization receiving 15% of the teacher’s vote may have a place on the collaborative conference team, or 15% of teachers can request an “unaffiliated” person for the team.
When Cumberland County teachers last voted, CCEA was chosen to fill all collaborative conferencing seats.
Julia Timson, president of CCEA, said the association’s membership fluctuates each year, though they typically represent 45 to 50% of the certified employees. The organization also has two or three non-certified members.
Brock said board members represent their community, “But ultimately, we’re here for the good of the teachers and the students.”
He said the board has the students represented, as required by law.
“Why can we not give the teachers an opportunity to have a voice that we can look to for information, for insight, because many of the decisions we make are going to directly affectthe teachers,” Brock said.
“As for other groups, I’m sorry,” he said. “My focal point is teachers and students. If we take care of them, then we’ll have a successful school system. Let’s make them happy. Let’s make them feel they’re a part of this … That’s what we are missing. That’s what we’re talking about. It’s morale — it’s excluding people. Let’s be inclusive. Let’s let people know that we care, that we listen to their concerns.”
Brock said he would welcome other groups, provided those groups organized, developed a charter and provided a method to determine a single representative.
“We’ll fill the floor with representatives — as long as they are representing who our focus is on,” Brock said.
The motion failed 4-4. Voting in favor were Karge, Inman, Brock and Parris. Voting against were Tom Netherton, 6th District representative; Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative; Becky Hamby, 7th District representative; and Boston.
Safdie said it was a difficult question.
“There are issues that are still outstanding, and I’m not prepared to vote at this time,” he said.
Hamby and Netherton echoed Safdie’s statement.
Hamby said, “Until I know more, I vote no.”
Board members declare a conflict at the beginning of each meeting if they have immediate family members working in the school system, stating their decisions are for the good of the school system, regardless of the impact on their family member. Those board members are Safdie, Parris, Boston, Inman and Brock.
