The Cumberland County Film Society Inc. will offer the free showing of “Lunana, A Yak in the Classroom” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Rocky Top 10.
The theater is at 1251 Interstate Dr., Crossville.
Shot on location in Bhutan using solar batteries, this movie tells the story of a self-centered young man in his fourth year of required service to his country who is sent to the world’s most remote school to teach, a mission he does not want to accept.
Instead of setting off to become a rock star in Australia, he reluctantly begins a grueling trip to a mountaintop village 5,000 feet above sea level where excited elders and eager students and parents await his arrival.
Will this city boy be able to adapt to this primitive outpost of humanity? Can education or life, really, happen in this setting — without plumbing, electricity, books or internet?
This charming, uplifting movie features stunning photography of a rarely visited part of the world.
Subtitles are used throughout this drama/adventure film which lasts 109 minutes.
Each movie season, the nonprofit Cumberland County Film Society Inc. selects a movie fit for all ages and, together with the theater, offers it to the community at no cost.
Email mail@ccfsfilmbuffs.org for more information.
