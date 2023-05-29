The following is a list of current road construction and repair projects in Cumberland County.
Cumberland County SR-1 (US-70) construction of a roundabout at SR-392 (LM 17/Milo Lemert Parkway) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd./17.4): Construction activities are ongoing throughout the project. All right turn ramps have been closed along SR-101 (Peavine Road) and SR-1 (US-70) for grading activities. Motorists should be aware of the modified traffic pattern and use caution while driving through the work zone.
Cumberland County SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. North Tabor Loop and Whittenburg Road at the intersections of US-127 are closed for grading and storm drainage installation. South Grace Hill Drive is closed at the intersection of US-127 for utility work. Detours are posted for each closure. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.
Cumberland County SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd’s Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing along SR-28 (US-127). Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area.
Cumberland County SR-28 (US-127) repair of bridges over Byrds Creek (LM 10.7) and Three Mile Creek (LM 11.1): Construction activities are ongoing under the bridges over Byrds Creek and Three Mile Creek. Temporary lane closures will be necessary at times for work to be performed. Flaggers, advanced signs, and cones or drums will accompany any lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.
Cumberland County SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): One lane on SR-28 (US-127S) will be closed in both directions as well as the median crossovers nearest the bridges. These closures will depend on where work is to be performed. Motorists should be aware of the lane closures and merge early, if possible. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when driving through the work zone.
Cumberland County SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N/LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road/LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress that will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signage. The contractor has shifted traffic along Interstate Drive near Cottonpatch Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.
Cumberland and Fentress County SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd. (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.
Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
