The body of a 33-year-old Crossville woman was discovered in her home, and while investigators do not know the cause of death, they have no reason at this time to believe foul play was involved.
Crossville Police, Fire and Rescue and Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services responders were called to the home of Julie Brown, Walker St., after the father of the victim’s two children found her unresponsive.
EMS and fire officials confirmed on arrival that Brown was deceased, according to Ptl. Cortney White’s report. Cumberland County Coroner Ben Gibson, Det. Jon Tollett and other officers were called to the scene, she added.
Witness Tony Bogard told police he is a truck driver who arrived in town around noon April 3 and traveled to the Walker St. address to visit his children and Brown.
At that time, Brown left to run some errands and returned to her apartment around 9:30 p.m. Bogard told police that during that time, Brown told him she had not been feeling well and that her stomach had been hurting for about two weeks.
Bogard left Brown at her home and returned the following morning to find her lying in the same position that he had left her the night before. When he tried to awaken her, he discovered that she was not breathing and immediately called 911 around 8:35 a.m.
Investigators noted that several prescription bottles were found in the residence, along with a small amount of contraband.
No additional information was available. A woman present in the residence also provided police a statement.
