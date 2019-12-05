A mobile home that burned following a sibling domestic situation remains under investigation after two witnesses identified a suspect in the case. The suspect was sentenced for killed a dog belonging to another family member in June.
The incident took place on Junior Camp Rd. near Mayland on Nov 30 around 11:35 a.m. at the Kimberly Crabtree residence, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Davis’ report. It is believed the mobile home was a total loss.
Deputies and the Cumberland County Fire and Rescue responded to a call at the residence and when Davis arrived at the scene, Crabtree told the officer that she had gotten into an argument with her brother, Michael Deangelo Abston, 52, who lived at the same address.
The argument occurred when Abston accused his sister “about her snitching” on him for stomping and killing a dog in July 2018. Abston later pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals.
Now retired Judge David Patterson, during the sentencing hearing, told Abston that he believed, based on Abston’s criminal record, he would reoffended and that if he could give more time to serve, he would. He ordered him to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
Saturday Crabtree told the deputy that Abston blamed her for him having to serve jail time. After the argument ended, Crabtree entered her home and upon returning outside, found the trailer on fire.
She added that her son was a witness to how the fire started, but he had fled the scene because he has outstanding warrants for his arrest,
Abston was taken into custody on warrants from Overton County on unlisted charges and was transported to county line, where deputies from that jurisdiction took him to jail in Livingston.
It was noted in the report that there was no power service connected to the trailer and that the only source of power was an extension cord that was run from a nearby house.
Investigation is continuing.
