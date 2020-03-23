Authorities are trying to determine whether a fire that swept through a garage in rural eastern Cumberland County was caused by a short in a security light attached to the structure or the work of an arsonist.
The incident occurred on Millstone Mountain Rd. Sunday around 8:20 p.m., according to Deputy Tristin Partridge’s report.
Emergency responders were met by the couple who owned the property and found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Partridge was told that the wife had noticed a security motion light come on and a short time later saw the garage enveloped in flames.
Destroyed in the fire was a 2019 Subaru Forester, a 2018 Honda Pioneer 700 ATV and multiple miscellaneous items. No one was found in the area by sheriff’s deputies. Cause of the blaze remains unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.