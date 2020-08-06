A proposed 7% hike in rent at Catoosa Water Department’s office has some Crossville officials toying with moving operations for the city-owned utility to Crossville City Hall.
A stipulation in the city’s agreement to assume operations of the water system serving northern Cumberland County included maintaining a convenient office with easy access for customer service. The city leases the current office at 5581 Plateau Rd., and the renewal of the lease comes with a $100-per-month increase in rent.
“I know there’s a lot of history here,” noted Councilman Rob Harrison. “Is it possible to just consolidate all that and just say — I mean, as as an alternative to this lease?”
“You mean pay all the bills here instead of out there?” Councilman J.H. Graham III asked.
“Yeah,” Harrison replied. “Yeah.”
Graham said that had been considered during the merger, but maintaining the office for convenience was part of the merger agreement.
City officials have included $475,000 in an upcoming bond issue to construct a new facility for the water system. In addition to the rent increases, more space is needed to store their equipment and inventory, Graham noted.
“I don’t think that Volunteer Electric has more than one place to pay their water bill,” Mayor James Mayberry said. “I’m not sure they’ve got locations all over the county for storing their trucks and things. It may be a little less convenient to drive out there to fix a leak or this or that or the other, but is it actually necessary to continue a location out there?”
There was some question as to whether the city is obligated to maintain an office for customer service in the 10-year contract. City Attorney Will Ridley said he would review the document before the next meeting.
“One other thing you need to consider is you need to have your equipment out there in the dry,” Graham said. “You don’t need to be bringing equipment back and forth to town.”
The matter has been added to the City Council’s agenda for its monthly session on Aug. 11.
During the session, which begins at 6 p.m. in Crossville City Hall at 392 N. Main St., council members will also consider and possibly take action on the 2021 city employee health insurance renewal, which comes with a 3.4% increase in premiums that Wood called “the lowest on record that we’ve ever heard of, so you better jump on it while you can.”
Other matters to be on the agenda include discussion and possible action on the sale of Wyatt Court property, proposed approval of a change order and Tennessee Department of Transportation grant amendment for the airport maintenance building upgrade, proposed contracts for utility relocations for the third phase of the Northwest Connector, and an appointment to the Industrial Development Board.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m.
