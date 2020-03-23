The Devil’s Breakfast Table bridge along Peavine Road on the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be closed indefinitely. Upon TDOT inspection, the bridge was deemed unsafe and impassible.
Hunters entering Catoosa WMA from the East can access through the Hebbertsburg gate, Pine Orchard gate or the Old Catoosa gate. Hunters entering from the west can access the WMA through the Potters Ford gate or the Peavine gate.
Hunters in need of further information should contact the Region 3 office at 931-484-9571.
