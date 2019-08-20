It may have been little more than a formality last week when Crossville officials signed off on United Fund of Cumberland County's solicitation permit application.
But it was a big deal for those whose lives are impacted by the 35 community humanitarian agencies United Fund supports. People, for example, like the parents of a new baby girl, born six years ago with Down syndrome.
“Given all of the emotions, fear and confusion that comes along with this situation, her family, shortly after her birth, was comforted by being directed to a partner agency of the United Fund – The Arc of Cumberland County,” said Holly Neal, United Fund executive director, via email Friday.
“Through The Arc, the family met other parents of children with disabilities who share their journey,” she continued. “As a family, they have participated in the local chapter events like the Special Olympics, SACC (Structured Athletics of Cumberland County) sports, the prom, and family picnic. They were afforded the opportunity to attend conferences at the state and national levels at a reduced cost to their family. The advice they received on how to navigate/advocate different areas of their daughter’s life has been worth its weight in gold.
“The Arc became ‘extended family,' people you can rely on to be in your corner. And the little girl is living happily ever after.”
“Catch the Caring Spirit” is the theme of this year's fundraising campaign. The 53rd annual kickoff, a Sept. 11 barbecue baked potato luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, will start the fundraising rolling toward a $420,000 campaign goal.
“The United Fund Board of Directors at their last meeting got in the Giving Spirit by approving the following for local non-profits: $336,000 in grants, an additional $35,000 for special projects and $20,000 in start-up money for brand new non-profits,” Neal wrote in her email.
In addition to annual donations, the public can support United Fund at a Sept. 28 variety show in the Palace Theatre at 72 S. Main St. Tickets are $15 each and are available by calling 931-484-6133.
The United Fund's partner agencies reach out to Cumberland Countians in all walks of life. The nonprofit organizations serve children, youth and senior citizens; offer community resources; work to prevent domestic violence and child abuse; assist with physical and mental well-being; and strive to provide shelter and food.
All money donated to the United Fund and its activities is used for the betterment of life for residents of Cumberland County. Visit cumberlanduntedfund.org or call 931-484-4082 for details.
