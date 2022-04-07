A van stopped for a traffic violation resulted in the recovery of five catalytic converters that were seized. Investigation into ownership of the vehicle parts is ongoing.
The incident occurred March 28 when Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy Jacob Moore stopped a Chrysler Pacifica on Stone Burks Lane at Dunbar Rd. for failing to maintain its lane of traffic, according to the report.
The driver of the van was identified as a 31-year-old Lee Circle resident whose license is suspended.
Passengers were identified as a 32-year-old Walla Walla Trace man and a 42-year-old Wabash Lane male, both known to law enforcement.
In addition to the catalytic converters, deputies recovered tools often associated with the theft of catalytic converters.
Four of the converters seized were removed from Toyota vehicles with the fifth converter’s origin still under investigation.
The three suspects were released with possible charges pending.
