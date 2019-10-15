Crossville Police are investigating a burglary at the In and Out gas station/convenience store on Sparta Hwy. The burglary was discovered around 2:36 a.m. Sept. 29, according to reports.
City Police were dispatched to the business on a report of a burglary alarm being activated and arrived to discover the front door glass broken, according to SPtl. Brandon Griffin’s report.
Other city and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responded and surrounded the building so a search could be conducted to see if anyone was inside. No one was found.
Police recovered a hammer that was used to break the door glass and the owner was called to the scene. It was determined that $1,914 worth of Marlboro and L&M cartons of cigarettes and $1,300 in cash were missing.
Damage to a coin-operated machine was placed at $1,300, and damage to the front door at $150.
Police are continuing their investigation and anyone with information about the burglary can call the Crossville-Cumberland County Crime Stoppers line at 931-200-1173 or police department at 931-484-7231.
