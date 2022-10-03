Trials have been set in Criminal Court on charges ranging in rape of a child and bribery of a public servant cases. The cases have a last chance at negotiating settlements in those cases.
The following cases have been set for trial:
• Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, trial dates of Nov. 2-4 have been set aside.
• Mariano Angel Cruz-Bahena, bribery of a public servant, motion hearing set for Nov. 2 and trial set for Nov. 3.
Deadline docket
• Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Oct. 4.
• Willliam Keith Barnes, driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 15.
• Matthew Shane Breeding, resisting a stop, arrest or search, second offense driving under the influence and simple possession, continued to Nov. 15.
• Monica Lazara Craig, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and criminal impersonation, continued to Nov. 15.
• Briand Edward Elmore, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Regina Beth Fish, possession of a Schedule I drug for sale and/or delivery, continued to Nov. 9.
• Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of 300 grams or more of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 9.
• Albert Keith Griffin, aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, four counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, possession of a detached catalytic converter and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Oct. 4.
• Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and/or delivery, continued to Oct. 3.
• Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Oct. 4.
• Jordyn Shae Howard, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a handgun by a felon, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 15.
• Shawn Arvin Jackson, aggravated assault and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to S2,500, continued to Oct. 4.
• Kathleen Danielle Luna, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Oct. 4.
• Michael Clois Melton, possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Nov. 9.
• Arless John Morgan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 3.
• Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Oct. 4.
• Joseph Larry Raleigh, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, continued to Dec. 5.
• Clayton Michael Paul Rash, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 9.
• Kole Austin Roberts, two counts of indecent exposure to victim under age of 13 and one count of indecent exposure, continued to Nov. 9.
• Carol Lee Shell, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 15.
• Carol Nathaniel Sherrill, aggravated burglary, continued to Nov. 9.
• Ashton Lanae Smith, surrendered bond and retained in custody; possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of meth, simple possession, criminal impersonation, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four cases in boundover status, continued to Oct. 4.
• Steven Michael Tompkins, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 15.
• Alicia Dawn Turner, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 15.
• Pamela Gresham Verona, driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 15.
• Michael Shawn Walker, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession, continued to Oct 4.
• Daniel Jerry Wayne, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Nov. 9.
• Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, vandalism of up to $1,000, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault and one case in boundover status, continued to Oct. 4.
Motion/petition
• Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, motion hearing continued to Oct. 3.
• Billy Joe Wannyn, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, motion for new trial pending completion of trial transcripts and continued to Dec. 13.
Probation violations
• Taylor Lee Denny, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.
• Cassie Ann Lester, probation violation, to remain on judicial diversion and continue on probation.
• Donnie Ray Smith, bond revoked with application for Drug Court pending; continued to Nov. 9 for status update.
• Dennis Edward Hancock, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Hancock and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.
• William Larry Matthews Sr., probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.
