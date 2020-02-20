Kelli Carroll and Lauren Cole lead the Stone Memorial High School Class of 2020 as valedictorian and salutatorian of the graduating class.
“It’s a blessing to receive this honor,” Carroll said. “There was a lot of competition, but I think it pushed us to try our hardest and maybe added some friendly competition.”
Cole said she was in shock. “I knew I was pretty high up there, but we have a lot of really intelligent kids in our class.”
Carroll plans to major in pre-optometry at Tennessee Technological University in the fall. Cole is bound for East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, where she will study nursing.
The two were recognized at Stone Memorial High School during a Feb. 13 reception that honored students graduating summa cum laude this spring. They had the highest numerical average in the class.
This is the first year Cumberland County schools will use the Latin honor system, with students recognized as graduating summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude during commencement exercises in May. Honors are determined using a 5-point weighted quality-point average. Most classes offer up to 4 points, determined by a student’s final grade in the class. Students taking Advanced Placement, dual-enrollment or dual-credit courses can earn up to 5 points in the class. Students earning a GPA of 4.25 or above earn summa cum laude honors.
Members of the SMHS Class of 2020 graduating summa cum laude are Samantha Amsden, Davis Ashburn, Dominick Canelles, Emma Capps, Christian Carlton, Kelli Carroll, Lauren Cole, Sarah Dickenson, Sydney Diem, Maci Gernt, Kelsey Goodwin, Ashley Hale, Keisha Hunsucker, Bailey Keyes, Spencer Moore, Emma Norrod, Karun Parek, Makenzie Pentz, Olivia Sexton, Rhiannon Sexton, Regan Tacke, Emalea Thompson and Ariana Young.
“Students have accomplished this honor through their hard work, dedication and perseverance,” said Principal Kelly Smith.
As part of the event, SMHS welcomed back one of its first graduates, Matthew McClanahan, a member of the Class of 2007.
“I graduated ‘Thank you, Lordy,’” he joked.
But during his academic and work experience, McClanahan had a few words of wisdom to share with the next class of Panthers.
“Think less about being ‘on track,’ and more about where the track is going,” he said. “Ask yourself if the plans you have made are plans for the future or are they an alibi for the present?
“Sometimes we tell people we’re doing this, and this next thing and the thing after that … Simply making plans is not truly being prepared. We must have an ultimate goal and work backwards from that. What do you want your life to look like and work backwards from there.”
McClanahan attended Tennessee Technological University after high school, earning a degree in agriculture and a concentration in agribusiness. He worked at Cumberland County Farm Bureau. He soon returned to school, however, and graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law with a Juris Doctorate and began a career in law.
“It’s OK to change careers,” he said. “It’s OK to change majors. It’s OK to drop classes. It’s OK to make mistakes — because that is where you have the opportunity to grow and find out who you want to be and, ultimately, where you want to go.”
McClanahan also encouraged students to not get lost in dreams about the future.
“It is hard work that makes things happen, and it is hard work that makes things happen,” he said.
And while common advice is to seize the day, McClanahan asked students to live like they will live forever.
“The choices you make today matter because the consequences will grow greater and greater with each successive year,” he said.
Their reputations are already being established, with individuals known for integrity, honesty, kindness and truthfulness. Much like monetary investments, investing in relationships often yields compound interest over a lifetime.
He also encouraged students to treasure their families and to recognize how their success is the return their families have been working for.
“The people in this room are committed to your success and they are committed to you,” he said.
The school will also recognize students who earn a GPA of 4.0 to 4.24 with magna cum laude honors, and with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99 as graduating cum laude.
Students graduating magna cum laude are Lissi Naara Amador Cruz, Stone Allen Boston, Kara Jean Davis, Emma Kylie Dayton, Brooke Nichole Galan, Kanda Hope Goins, Jacob Hunter Howe, Brandon Simpson Hughes, David Gary Jones III, Matthew Grant Peaslee, Chloe Brook Roark, Danielle Jade Rosser, Allison Nicole Seiber, Claire Elisabeth Seiber, Chloe Madison Speich, Ashton Michelle Suggs, Caleb Warren Sullivan, Kyle Kevin Tiegs, Courtney Leigh Wells and Benjamin Asher Wirey.
Students graduating cum laude are Daniel Christian Braun, Samantha Leigh Bunch, Mackenzie Rae Clayborn, Solomon Meuga-Azekiel Daniels, Kaleigh Dianne Doris, Bethany Anna Garrison, Matthew Thomas Harvey, Annaliese Jean Iona Hayes, Tristan Luke Hooper, Jordan Wade Howe, Autumn Mai-Ling Justice, Joshua Mitchell May, Dawson Heath McElhaney, Shaylin Renae Morgan, Ethan Allan Gage Nobles, Jasmine Haley O’Neal, Caitlin Michelle Patton, Jordan Mason Pelfrey, Kalynn Jean Phillips, Sidney Morrow Richards, Verlon Heath Shrewsbury, Katie Lynn Silcox, Zachary Lynn Street, Salem Marie Swallows, Katelyn Brooke Tabor, Jalen Riley Wood and Nathan Shane Wyatt.
