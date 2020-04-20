A strange encounter over possession of a girlfriend’s car led to a chase by citizens involved, the displaying of a shotgun, a short manhunt on foot and a felony charge.
Jacob Ryan Edmonds, 21, 99 Mullinax Rd., is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault in connection with the incident. He was jailed under $30,000 bond and will make an appearance in General Sessions Court at a later date.
The incident was reported to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when deputies were dispatched to the area of Milo Lemert Bypass and Rock Quarry Rd.
There, deputies, including Deputy Anthony Justice, met with three people who all alleged that a fourth man had pulled a shotgun on them and aimed it in their direction.
The trio said they traveled to an address on Oak St. earlier to recover the car of one of the men’s girlfriend. As they arrived, the three said Edmonds took off in the car, driving to the Rock Quarry Rd. at Milo Lemert Bypass intersection where the driver stopped, exited the car and displayed the shotgun.
The man then fled into a wooded area nearby, causing Crossville Police and sheriff’s deputies to begin a search of the area.
A short time later an off-duty police officer found the suspect on Tennessee Stone Rd., where he held the man until police could arrive and take him into custody. A shotgun was recovered from a nearby pile of sand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.