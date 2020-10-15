Three Cumberland countians were arrested last week after a Crossville Police officer observed erradict driving and became suspicious of the motorist’s actions, according to arrest reports.
Seized during the traffic stop and investigation was a 2018 Nissan Sentra, $6,162 in cash, an Iphone, more than 38 grams of methamphetamine, 11 oxycodone and generics, syringes and baggies.
Matthew Raymond Alcorn, 30, 213 Goldenbrook Dr., Samantha Rose Sherrill, 29, 781 Market St., Crab Orchard, and Arissa Jean Wilson, 26, 1045 Virgil Beaty Rd., Clarkrange, are charged with manufacture, sale or delivery of methamphetamine.
In addition, Wilson is charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution after corrections officers conducting a search allegedly found a vial containing three baggies of oxycodone or meth.
The arrest took place Oct. 6 around 10:30 p.m. when MPtl. Crystal Massey observed the Nissan Sentra exit Charleston Plantations apartments and turn south onto N. Main St., according to the officer’s report.
The driver made “quick and jerky movements and continued to sway inside the travel lane, the report reads. The driver suddenly veered into the Pizza Hut parking lot, which was closed, stayed a few moments, and then returned to N. Main St. and traveled onto Chestnut St. and then Webb Ave. to Highland Courtyard apartments parking lot.
Police entered the parking lot behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Four persons were in the vehicle. One of the women’s pants were unzipped, leading officers to ask her if she had anything illegal on her. She replied she did and then produced a clear baggie containing several smaller bags that were empty. A search produced a large amount of cash from a back pocket.
The resulting search of other occupants of the car and the vehicle produced the other evidence seized by police. Notice of a civil hearing on the seizure of the cash and vehicle was given and a search warrant obtained for contents of a cell phone seized.
The three persons arrested — the fourth was not charged — were jailed at the Justice Center and placed under bond. The trio will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
Two days later, Alcorn was scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on unrelated charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, tampering with evidences, simple possession of methamphetamine, four counts of simple possession, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to report a traffic crash.
He failed to appear and a forfeiture and attachment was issued for Alcorn to serve ten days in jail. His new bond on those cases is set at $26,000.
