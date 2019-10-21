CHRONICLE July 12, 1956. “100 Candles for Cumberland” Centennial Pageant Huge Success. “100 CANDLES FOR CUMBERLAND,” the historical pageant presented each of six nights, beginning Monday, July 2, drew good crowds each performance, and was rated the most interesting of all events, other than the parades, and historical window displays throughout the town.
In twelve episodes, plus the prologue, and finale, the story of Cumberland County unfolded in pantomime and narrative. More than 300 persons were in the cast, sometimes entire families taking part in a scene. With not a single trained person, other than Phillip Frable, sent here by the John B. Rogers Company, of Fostoria, Ohio, as director, the pageant was so interesting to many persons, not native of this section, that they returned again and again witnessing it more than one time, even more than the second time.
THE PROLOGUE. The prologue featured the appearance of the Centennial Queen, Miss Anna Rose York, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Avery York, her Court and brought in by the appearance of Miss Columbia her States and other ensembles who paid homage to the Queen. After a welcome from the Queen the scene faded and…
“THE CUMBERLAND STORY” began. This scene showed pioneer men, women and children beginning the long trek from the more thickly settled regions eastward, to settle farther west, and begin the first settlement of white people in the Cumberland Country.
“THE RED MEN IN THE LAND UNKNOWN.” Episode Number Two dropped back to the original inhabitants of this area, showing a complete Indian village of the famed Cherokee tribe. In this the Indian Princess, Eulalee, danced for her father the Chief, and his Shawnee visitors. Most of the people in this scene were from the Pleasant Hill community.
NEW PEOPLE IN A NEW LAND. Episode Three brought into view surveyors opening up the road, or trace, as some were called and the arrival of the wagon trains over the Avery Trace, and Walton Road, the earliest of such through the Cumberland country. Here the Grassy Cove community furnished the pioneer men, women, and children, covered wagons drawn by mule and oxen teams, plus a milk cow. This second scene gave the children an opportunity to add much, just as did those children who portrayed the youngsters in the Indian scene.
EPISODE FOUR. ”Remember the Sabbath” — was a scene of pioneer worship, stressing the thought that the pioneers brought with them not only their belief in democracy and freedom of opportunity, but the priceless belief in God and the freedom of worship. Here the people of the Dorton community acted the scene with reverence. Tom Blake, an early circuit rider of this section was featured as the preacher.
EPISODE FIVE. ”Our County is Born” — gave Crab Orchard community folk the opportunity to impersonate James Scott, in whose tavern the first County Court was held; George H. Findlay, First Chairman of the County Court; William Dawson, First County Court Clerk, and young Christ Ford, early surveyor. This group featured all the Old Fashioned men and women in a frolic in celebration of the first anniversary of our County, at Crab Orchard Inn.
EPISODE SIX. ”Readin','Ritin' and 'Rithmetic” — enacted by a teacher and her pupils from the Dorton community, showed that education was not neglected even in those early days. This scene provided many amusing antics by the children, and proved to be the most mirth-provoking of the entire pageant.
