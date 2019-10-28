CHRONICLE, July 12, 1956. EPISODE SEVEN—”A Volume in Black”—was two scenes about the War Between the States, giving our county its first opportunity to furnish volunteers for military service, which it has continued to do. This episode was also enacted by a cast from Crab Orchard.
EPISODE EIGHT—”Bikes, Bustles and Mustaches”—This proved to be an amusing scene showing a Sunday School picnic, bathing beauties, a barbershop quartet, the patent medicine salesman, the Can-Can-Girls, the surrey with the fringe on top, an early automobile in which the bride and groom appeared and had car trouble right away, the bride running home to mother, etc.
EPISODE NINE—”The Coming of The Railroad”—brought new growth to our county, opening new markets and providing a better means to market the timber products and our coal. This scene brought out members of the High School band to impersonate an early band of the 1900s; and town and Oak Hill people played the remaining parts.
EPISODE TEN—”The Cause of Freedom In the World”—Our Volunteers again enlist this time in a united cause. Tribute was paid those who failed to return by an “In Flanders Field” scene with the narrative including the entire poem.
EPISODE ELEVEN—”The Roaring Twenties”—brought out many of the extreme styles of that period-the 'plus fours' the cloche hat, the short beaded gowns, and the 'Flappers' who mastered the intricacies of the Charleston.
EPISODE TWELVE—” The Siege of Democracy”—paid tribute to our heroes who failed to return from North Africa, Italy, The Battle of the Bulge, from Guam, Mount Surabachi, and other Pacific outposts. The tableau of the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima was by members of the local company of the National Guard.
EPISODE THIRTEEN—”Cumberland County's Hall of Fame,” was also a tableau in which Tom Blake, early preacher and circuit rider, Richard Flynn, ardent supporter of the Union and manager of the 'Underground Railroad' through this entire Plateau section; Benjamin Dodge, portrait painter and nurseryman; and Dr. May Cravath Wharton, Uplands founder, were lauded for their contributions to the growth and development of our county.
EPISODE FOURTEEN—or the Grand Finale, was titled “The Great Wheel of Progress” and brought the entire cast into the scene while the narrators said, “Before you, a great wheel of progress is taking form, with Cumberland County as its hub, with each spoke carved from one of her past achievements. We see Cumberland serving the nations of the world. Our young manhood and womanhood proudly carrying the Torch of Freedom into the future.”
It gives us great pleasure to tell again that Mrs. Horace Garrison suggested the most fitting title for the portion of the program for the Centennial celebration, “100 CANDLES FOR CUMBERLAND.” Members of the choir, the director, and organist where mostly from Crossville, with Mrs. T. R. Coleman at the organ all seven evenings and even the religious services on Sunday, July 1. Before we close our resume of this great spectacle, we pay tribute to the five individuals who gave the narrative; Mrs. M. M. Young, Miss Lucille Smith, Wade T. Odom, Robert Rose and the Rev. James G. Fulfer. To a good many close to the effort of producing the pageant, the work of the director, Phillip Frable, was nothing short of marvelous. He knew just what it took to get such a project underway and how to bring it to a perfect completion. Cast members, stage hands, and in fact all who had part in this effort have only the highest of praise for him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.