Candidates in the November election are being reminded of new rules for campaign signs in the Crossville city limits.
A sign ordinance approved by the Crossville City Council in August prohibits placing temporary signs — like campaign signs — in the right of way of roads.
City Manager Greg Wood told the Crossville City Council during its Oct. 4 work session a candidate has placed signs “all over town” that are within the right of way.
The city codes department will send letters to all candidates advising them of the new rules and giving them 10 days to move any signs that may be in a prohibited area.
The sign ordinance does not impact campaign signs placed on private property, so long as the sign is not within the road right of way.
There is also a sign that has been placed on city property. Wood asked city attorney Randy York how best to proceed in that situation.
York suggested first notifying the candidate and giving them an opportunity to collect their sign before removing it.
“When I ran for office in Cookeville and in Livingston, Cookeville would call and say they picked up my signs and where I could pick them up. Livingston, they were all gone, and sorry about that,” York said. “It depends on what you want to do. Those signs are expensive, obviously.”
Councilman Rob Harrison said, “It’s just common courtesy.”
Councilman RJ Crawford added, “This is new. There’s a little bit of an education process.”
Councilman Art Gernt said, “This is the first election with these rules.”
Wood added a business has placed a sign in the road right of way, supported by 4x4 posts, that will also need to be removed as it causes a hazard to motorists.
City Clerk Valerie Hale said the city is working with the Cumberland County Election Commission to have the new rules included in candidate packets in the future. However, candidates had already qualified for the election by the time the council approved the new sign ordinance.
There will also be a notice published in the Crossville Chronicle.
